According to this report the global wireless testing market was valued at US$ 10,346.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17,379.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2027.



The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



Adoption of smart devices and rise in investment by governments toward Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives are propelling the growth of IoT devices. Countries, such as Singapore, Japan, China, and Australia, are taking initiatives based on R& D and are supporting IoT installation in manufacturing, utilities, and retail. Due to the high rate of adoption of IoT devices, testing is considered a crucial factor in all phases of product lifecycle to ensure proper functionality, long battery life, and high performance. Thus, vendors are procuring wireless testing solutions to ensure products are of the finest quality in order to enhance customer satisfaction. Companies are highly involved in designing wireless testing solutions for cloud and IoT devices. For instance, Element Materials Technology offers testing services for IoT devices. Its IoT testing services cover a broad range of wireless devices - such as Wi-Fi, cellular radios, RFID, ZigBee, and Bluetooth devices - with customers from consumer & home, healthcare & life sciences, buildings transportation, energy, industrials, and IT & networks industries.



Several countries are highly investing in the deployment of 5G networks for high-speed internet. For instance, in September 2019, telecom operators, such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, invested US$ 30.5 billion to introduce 5G services in India. Additionally, in July 2020, South Korea-based mobile operators SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus have invested a total of US$ 22 billion through 2022 to accelerate 5G infrastructure across the country. With such a huge focus on 5G development, the network is expected to demand wireless testing solutions in order to avoid a network failure. In July 2019, Viavi Solutions collaborated with Samsung Electronics to test the 5G network performance. Samsung selected its TM500 Network Tester and TeraVM 5G Core Emulator to authenticate the performance of 5G network equipment. Such collaborations boost the advancements in 5G commercial services. In December 2019, Anritsu Corporation declared that Rakuten Mobile, Inc. had implemented its 5G NR test solution for 5G New Radio (5G NR) acceptance tests. In September 2020, Viavi Solutions offered 5G test solutions to the China Mobile Research Institute. Hence, growing potential of 5G and massive adoption of testing solutions by numerous companies would propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Key players profiled in the report study include Anritsu Corporation; Bureau Veritas; Dekra Certification B.V.; EXFO; INTERTEK GROUP PLC; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG; SGS SA; TUV Rheinland; and Viavi Solutions Inc.



COVID-19 Impact on Wireless Testing Market



The global electronic & semiconductor industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions due to the Coronavirus crisis. COVID 19 is impacting the growth of the global wireless testing market. Factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have negatively impacted the wireless testing market.



The report segments the global wireless testing market as follows:



By Offering

Equipment

Wireless Device Testing

Wireless Network Testing

Services

By Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

GPS

2G/3G

4G/LTE

5G

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Medical Devices

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global wireless testing market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global wireless testing market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Wireless Testing Market - By Offering

1.3.2 Wireless Testing Market - By Technology

1.3.3 Wireless Testing Market - By Application

1.3.4 Wireless Testing Market - By Region



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Wireless Testing Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Wireless Testing Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Smartphones and Smart Devices

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Cloud Computing and IoT Devices

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Standardization in Connectivity Protocols

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Focus on Development of 5G Network

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Demand for Smart Homes

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Wireless Testing - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Wireless Testing Market Overview

6.2 Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Wireless Testing Market Analysis - By offering

7.1 Overview

7.2 Wireless Testing Market Breakdown, by offering, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Equipment

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Equipment: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Wireless Device Testing

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Wireless Device Testing: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 Wireless Network Testing

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Wireless Network Testing: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Services: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Wireless Testing Market Analysis - By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Wireless Testing Market Breakdown, by Technology y, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Bluetooth

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Bluetooth: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Wi-Fi

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Wi-Fi: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 GPS

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 GPS: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 2G/3G

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 2G/3G: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 4G/LTE

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 4G/LTE: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.8 5G

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 5G : Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Wireless Testing Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Wireless Testing Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Consumer Electronics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Consumer Electronics: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Automotive: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 IT and Telecommunication

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 IT and Telecommunication: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Energy and Power

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Energy and Power: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.7 Medical Devices

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Medical Devices: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.8 Aerospace and Defense

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Aerospace and Defense: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.9 Industrial

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Industrial: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.10 Others

9.10.1 Overview

9.10.2 Others: Wireless Testing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million



10. Wireless Testing Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Wireless Testing Market

10.3 Europe: Wireless Testing Market

10.4 APAC: Wireless Testing Market

10.5 MEA: Wireless Testing Market

10.6 SAM: Wireless Testing Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Wireless Testing Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Global Wireless Testing Market Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 SGS SA

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 BUREAU VERITAS

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Anritsu

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 INTERTEK GROUP PLC

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 TUV RHEINLAND

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 EXFO

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



