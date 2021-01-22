Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Australia's parcel market is expected to grow to more than 1 billion parcels a year by 2021. The parcel delivery market is seeing an exponential growth backed by ease of shipping, delivery and tracking parcels domestic and internationally. Australians receive an average of 34 parcels each year, driven by fast growth in e-commerce sales in 2017.



The e-commerce revolution in Australia has contributed significantly to the strength of the parcel shipping market. The seamless experience provided by many online marketplaces has driven consumers' expectations for convenience, price and availability of products from around the world, made possible through global e-commerce.



The courier pick-up and delivery services market in Australia is efficient and very well developed. Major players include Toll, FedEx, Star Track Express (owned by Australia Post), DHL and UPS. These major players do not hold significant market share as there are an estimated 12,000 businesses operating within this sub-sector



Key Market Trends



B2B (Business to Business)



The Australian CEP market bears a huge potential. It served a population of 26.7 million as of 2017. Additionally, it serves several businesses that operate extensively. Few of such industries include electronic appliances, life sciences, food and beverage, and others (such as automotive, mining, etc.).



Key parameters that are expected to affect the demand for the CEP industry in the B2B services sector include real-time monitoring, returns management, control facilities, delivery guarantee, shorter lead time, and safety features.



Small businesses are increasingly looking for faster courier delivery services. This factor serves as a key driver for customer satisfaction.



External factors that influence this sector include the B2B services dependent on communication and information, increased demand from general warehousing and cold storage, the motor vehicle price index, household consumption expenditure, and the growing demand from online shopping.



Domestic Market



The strong growth of the e-commerce industry in Australia is leading to growth in the volumes of parcels. At the same time, the growth is leading to rise in competition among the delivery companies, in order to capture the growth of the market.



The bargaining power is shifting towards the consumers owing to the strong growth in the e-commerce sales. The demand for same day delivery is also growing leading to a trend of companies integrating the last mile delivery services to their existing business portfolio.



The massive growth in the volume of online sales is demanding the need for expanding their services and improving their infrastructure by the companies.



The internet and smartphone penetration combined with growing young population are the contributing factors for growth in e-commerce businesses. In 2015, less than 10% of Australians used a smartphone to make an online purchase whereas in 2017, one in five online purchases were made from a mobile device. Also, the people between the age 18 to 36 represent more than 25% of the total population in the country.



The growth in the manufacturing sector also boost the growth in the domestic express and parcel delivery volumes. The manufacturing sector in Australia returned to growth in early 2019 after stalling late last year. For the food and beverages manufacturers, the conditions remain more favorable than those in other sectors.



Competitive Landscape



The Australia's CEP market is highly competitive, with the presence of major international players. The Australia's CEP market presents opportunities for growth during the forecast period, which is expected to further drive market competition. With a few players holding a significant share, the Australia's CEP market has observable level of consolidation.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 Drivers

4.4 Restraints

4.5 Opportunities

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.7 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.8 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.9 Technological Trends and Automation in Australian CEP Industry

4.10 Insights on the E-commerce Industry (Domestic and Cross-border E-commerce)

4.11 Overview of the Logistics Market in Australia

4.12 Brief on Courier Rates

4.13 Elaboration on Warehousing Market of Australia

4.14 Insights on Reverse Logistics and Same-day Delivery Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Destination

5.1.1 Domestic

5.1.2 International

5.2 By Channel of distribution

5.2.1 B2B (Business-to-Business)

5.2.2 B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

5.3 By End User Industries

5.3.1 Industrial manufacturing

5.3.2 Wholesale and Retail Trade

5.3.3 Life Sciences/Healthcare

5.3.4 BFSI Banking and Financial Services

5.3.5 PST Professional, Scientific and Technical Services

5.3.6 Other End Use Industries



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Overview (Market Concentration, Major Players)

6.2 Company Profiles (including Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements)

6.2.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group

6.2.2 United Parcel Service Inc.

6.2.3 FedEx Corporation

6.2.4 Australian Postal Corporation

6.2.5 Couriers Please(part of Singapore Post)

6.2.6 Toll Group

6.2.7 Direct Couriers Pty Ltd

6.2.8 Allied Express

6.2.9 Kings Transport

6.2.10 Fastway Couriers*

6.3 Other Companies (Key Information/Overview) - Qantas, Sampson Express, BHF Couriers, Sendle, Zoom2u Pty Ltd, FRF Couriers, Mail Plus Pty Ltd, Deliveroo, Delta Transport Services Pty Ltd, Australasian Mail Services Pty Ltd, Jet Couriers Pty Ltd*



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 APPENDIX

8.1 GDP Distribution, by Activity and Region

8.2 Insights on Capital Flows

8.3 Key Data related to E-Commerce and Cross-Border E-Commerce in Australia

8.4 E-Commerce Sales in Australia by Product category

8.5 External Trade Statistics Export and Import, by Product

8.6 Other Statistics related to Transport Sector

8.7 Regional level activity insights for postal courier puck-up and delivery services



