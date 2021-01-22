New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multi-mode Receiver Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957468/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027.Fixed Wing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary Wing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.1% share of the global Multi-mode Receiver market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Multi-mode Receiver market in the U.S. is estimated at US$301.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$247.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$247.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 216-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BAE Systems PLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Indra Sistemas SA

Intelcan Technosystems, Inc.

Leonardo SpA

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

SAAB AB

Systems Interface Ltd.

Thales Group

Val Avionics Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957468/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Multi-mode Receiver Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fixed Wing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fixed Wing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fixed Wing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Rotary Wing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Rotary Wing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rotary Wing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Line-Fit by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Line-Fit by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Line-Fit by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Retrofit by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Retrofit by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Retrofit by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Navigation &

Positioning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Navigation & Positioning by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Navigation &

Positioning by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Landing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Landing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Landing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Multi-mode Receiver Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode Receiver

by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing

and Rotary Wing for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode Receiver

by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by Fit -

Line-Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line-Fit and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode Receiver

by Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Navigation & Positioning and Landing for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing

and Rotary Wing for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by Fit -

Line-Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line-Fit and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Navigation & Positioning and Landing for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing

and Rotary Wing for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by Fit -

Line-Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line-Fit and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Navigation & Positioning and Landing for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing

and Rotary Wing for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: China Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by Fit -

Line-Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line-Fit and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Navigation & Positioning and Landing for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Multi-mode Receiver Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing

and Rotary Wing for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by Fit -

Line-Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line-Fit and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Navigation & Positioning and Landing for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 71: France Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing

and Rotary Wing for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by Fit -

Line-Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line-Fit and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: France Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Navigation & Positioning and Landing for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed

Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver

by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line-Fit and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Navigation & Positioning and Landing for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing

and Rotary Wing for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by Fit -

Line-Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line-Fit and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode

Receiver by Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Navigation & Positioning and Landing for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode Receiver

by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: UK Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed Wing

and Rotary Wing for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode Receiver

by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by Fit -

Line-Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line-Fit and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Multi-mode Receiver

by Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode Receiver by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Navigation & Positioning and Landing for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-mode Receiver by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Multi-mode

Receiver by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode

Receiver by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-mode Receiver by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Multi-mode

Receiver by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode

Receiver by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Line-Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-mode Receiver by Application - Navigation & Positioning

and Landing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Multi-mode

Receiver by Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode

Receiver by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Navigation & Positioning and Landing for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-mode Receiver by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver

by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode

Receiver by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-mode Receiver by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver

by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode

Receiver by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Line-Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-mode Receiver by Application - Navigation & Positioning

and Landing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Multi-mode Receiver

by Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode

Receiver by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Navigation & Positioning and Landing for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 124: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-mode Receiver by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: Rest of World Historic Review for Multi-mode

Receiver by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 126: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode

Receiver by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-mode Receiver by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 128: Rest of World Historic Review for Multi-mode

Receiver by Fit - Line-Fit and Retrofit Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 129: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode

Receiver by Fit - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Line-Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-mode Receiver by Application - Navigation & Positioning

and Landing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Multi-mode

Receiver by Application - Navigation & Positioning and Landing

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-mode

Receiver by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Navigation & Positioning and Landing for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 51

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957468/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001