3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablets segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Multi-mode Chipsets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.
Wearable Devices Segment to Record 10% CAGR
In the global Wearable Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$744 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 115-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Multi-mode Chipset Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Multi-mode Chipsets Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Multi-mode Chipsets Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Smartphones (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 4: Smartphones (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Tablets (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: Tablets (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Wearable Devices (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Wearable Devices (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Multi-mode Chipset Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Multi-mode Chipsets Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Multi-mode Chipsets Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Multi-mode Chipsets Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Multi-mode Chipsets Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 15: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Multi-mode Chipsets in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Multi-mode Chipsets Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 17: Chinese Demand for Multi-mode Chipsets in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Chinese Multi-mode Chipsets Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Multi-mode Chipset Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: European Multi-mode Chipsets Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Multi-mode Chipsets Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: European Multi-mode Chipsets Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 22: European Multi-mode Chipsets Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 23: Multi-mode Chipsets Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 24: French Multi-mode Chipsets Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 25: Multi-mode Chipsets Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Multi-mode Chipsets Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 27: Italian Demand for Multi-mode Chipsets in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Italian Multi-mode Chipsets Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 29: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Multi-mode Chipsets in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Multi-mode Chipsets Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 31: Rest of Europe Multi-mode Chipsets Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 32: Rest of Europe Multi-mode Chipsets Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 33: Multi-mode Chipsets Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Multi-mode Chipsets Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 35: Rest of World Multi-mode Chipsets Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Rest of World Multi-mode Chipsets Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
