RYE BROOK, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Account-Based Marketing Technology and Audience Solutions company, 180byTwo, which is owned by MeritDirect, announced today that it has been included in Forrester’s Now Tech: B2B Marketing Data Providers, Q1 2021 report.



For the report, Forrester Principal Analyst Steven Casey examined 36 data providers based on size, functionality, geography and vertical market focus. The result is a detailed report that serves as a resource for B2B marketers to understand the value that they can expect from B2B data providers and select according to business needs.

“We are excited to be recognized in Forrester’s recent report and for having the opportunity to provide information to the Forrester analysts,” said Eric Shaffer, Chief Product Officer at 180byTwo. “We believe being included is a testament of our commitment to the industry and our clients, providing them with a suite of predictive data and technology solutions which they can leverage across activation channels.”

Rob Sanchez, CEO of MeritDirect, commented, “We are committed to providing the highest quality B2B data in the marketplace to complement our existing account-based marketing, predictive analytics and digital data offerings.” He added, “To be included in this report validates for us that we are delivering to our B2B customers the value, solutions, and services that the industry needs and wants.”

180byTwo delivers solutions to meet the growing needs of B2B marketers looking to simplify data workflows and centralize their technology stacks. The company solves for these needs with their Unifi platform, the first end-to-end identity resolution and data activation platform for account-based marketing. The platform enables B2B and Account-Based Marketers to seamlessly execute and measure marketing programs across marketing channels.

180byTwo was acquired by MeritDirect, in November 2020 as part of a strategic initiative as they continue to expand and enhance their Digital and Account-Based Marketing offerings. The acquisition of 180byTwo was MeritDirect’s second acquisition in 2020, followed by the earlier acquisition of Compass Data Solutions in January.

The "Now Tech: B2B Marketing Data Providers, Q1 2021" report is now available online for Forrester customers or for purchase.

180byTwo, based in Clearwater, FL is an industry-leading Business-to-Business and Account-Based Marketing solutions provider. Savvy B2B brands and progressive marketers worldwide use 180byTwo to drive their strategy and maximize marketing ROI. 180byTwo's suite of Artificial Intelligence-powered Data and Software solutions provide marketers with the tools and expertise needed to orchestrate omni-channel programs seamlessly. More information on 180byTwo can be found at www.180byTwo.com



MeritDirect, based in Rye Brook, NY, with 6 other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform to provide marketers access to the most comprehensive, current and relevant B2B data in the market so they can optimize and improve their customer acquisition and retention efforts. More information on MeritDirect can be found at www.MeritDirect.com

CONTACT:

Deirdre Blohm

MeritDirect

Senior Vice President, Marketing

914.368.1066

dblohm@meritdirect.com