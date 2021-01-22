SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplitude , the leader in Product Intelligence, today announced the winners of its inaugural Pioneer Awards , which celebrate and recognize the companies and Amplitude customers driving digital transformation and business growth. As every company accelerates its transition to digital-first, the Pioneer Award winners highlight the leaders who harnessed the power of data to guide innovation and drive digital product excellence.



Amplitude’s 2020 Pioneer Award winners include:

The Data Culture Award: Mary Alfheim, recently the Product Analytics Lead, HBOMax , and Stefan Partin & Stefan Rijkaart, UX Research Data Scientists, Qualtrics , who each embraced and championed new, data-driven strategies and fostered customer-driven cultures within their respective organizations.





“Over the past year we have witnessed a tectonic shift, where digital-first is no longer a lofty goal, but a reality of business survival,” said Jennifer Johnson, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Amplitude. “Our Pioneer Award winners are true leaders, innovators, and natural champions of this digital-first shift, demonstrating the power of product analytics to deeply understand the digital customer in new ways and translate customer value to business growth. We congratulate each of these winners as the gold standard for companies looking to make the digital-first leap.”

All Pioneer Award winners are given an opportunity to speak at Amplify 2021 , the largest worldwide event for product and growth leaders, including complimentary event access and a winners’ celebration package.

To learn more about the award winners and stories visit the Amplitude blog .

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the leading Product Intelligence platform that helps companies use their customer data to build great product experiences for digital growth. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Singapore, Amplitude is the cross-platform, real-time data solution of choice for modern product and growth teams. Amplitude powers over 59,000 digital products at companies like Microsoft, Ford, NBC Universal, Hubspot, and PayPal.

