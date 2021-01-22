SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.764 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $5.1 million or $0.30 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $4.4 million or $0.24 per share – diluted for the same period of 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $14.2 million or $0.83 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $15.0 million or $0.83 per share – diluted for the same period of 2019.
Significant Items for the fourth quarter of 2020:
Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: “Looking back on 2020, I could not be more proud of the accomplishments of our dedicated employees. Despite the rollercoaster that was 2020, the year was unexpectedly positive for our company. We supported our employees, customers and communities through the pandemic; we saw substantial growth in loans and deposits; and we ended the year delivering solid returns to our investors. Our company is well positioned for future success.”
Financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2020:
Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2020:
Impact of COVID-19:
Forward-Looking Statements
|TABLE 1
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|For The Twelve Months Ended
|Net income, average assets and
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|average shareholders' equity
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Net income
|$
|5,072
|$
|4,369
|$
|4,329
|$
|14,164
|$
|14,961
|Average total assets
|$
|1,774,937
|$
|1,492,643
|$
|1,704,116
|$
|1,640,519
|$
|1,458,112
|Average total earning assets
|$
|1,674,544
|$
|1,390,446
|$
|1,601,436
|$
|1,538,605
|$
|1,360,325
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|174,520
|$
|172,385
|$
|171,433
|$
|171,287
|$
|164,642
|Selected performance ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.14
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.86
|%
|1.03
|%
|Return on average equity
|11.56
|%
|10.06
|%
|10.05
|%
|8.27
|%
|9.09
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|54.8
|%
|58.7
|%
|54.8
|%
|58.8
|%
|64.5
|%
|Share and per share amounts
|Weighted average shares - basic (1)
|16,663
|18,068
|16,660
|16,918
|17,956
|Weighted average shares - diluted (1)
|16,731
|18,150
|16,696
|16,963
|18,024
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.83
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.83
|At December 31,
|At September 30,
|Share and per share amounts
|2020
|2019
|2020
|Common shares outstanding (2)
|16,801
|18,137
|16,792
|Book value per common share (2)
|$
|10.58
|$
|9.62
|$
|10.32
|Tangible book value per common share (2)(3)
|$
|9.64
|$
|8.71
|$
|9.38
|Capital ratios (4)
|Bank of Commerce Holdings
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|13.12
|%
|13.19
|%
|12.61
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.97
|%
|14.04
|%
|13.44
|%
|Total capital ratio
|16.06
|%
|15.97
|%
|15.53
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.46
|%
|11.30
|%
|9.60
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (5)
|9.27
|%
|10.80
|%
|9.13
|%
|Merchants Bank of Commerce
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|14.58
|%
|14.39
|%
|14.01
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|14.58
|%
|14.39
|%
|14.01
|%
|Total capital ratio
|15.83
|%
|15.48
|%
|15.26
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.86
|%
|11.58
|%
|9.99
|%
|(1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non-participative in dividends or voting rights.
|(2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan.
|(3) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
|(4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject.
|(5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net.
BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.764 billion, gross loans of $1.140 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $17 million, total deposits of $1.543 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $178 million.
|TABLE 2
|LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|At December 31,
|At September 30,
|% of
|% of
|Change
|% of
|2020
|Total
|2019
|Total
|Amount
|%
|2020
|Total
|Commercial
|$
|115,559
|10
|%
|$
|141,197
|14
|%
|$
|(25,638
|)
|(18
|)
|%
|$
|121,025
|10
|%
|Paycheck protection program
|130,814
|11
|—
|—
|130,814
|100
|%
|163,493
|14
|Real estate - construction and land development
|44,549
|4
|26,830
|3
|17,719
|66
|%
|40,289
|3
|Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied
|512,832
|45
|493,920
|48
|18,912
|4
|%
|538,079
|45
|Real estate - commercial owner occupied
|210,155
|18
|218,833
|21
|(8,678
|)
|(4
|)
|%
|210,455
|17
|Real estate - residential - ITIN
|29,035
|3
|33,039
|3
|(4,004
|)
|(12
|)
|%
|30,071
|2
|Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage
|55,925
|5
|63,661
|6
|(7,736
|)
|(12
|)
|%
|57,867
|5
|Real estate - residential - equity lines
|18,894
|2
|22,099
|2
|(3,205
|)
|(15
|)
|%
|20,296
|2
|Consumer and other
|21,969
|2
|33,324
|3
|(11,355
|)
|(34
|)
|%
|24,490
|2
|Gross loans
|1,139,732
|100
|%
|1,032,903
|100
|%
|106,829
|10
|%
|1,206,065
|100
|%
|Deferred (fees) and costs
|229
|2,162
|(1,933
|)
|(1,037
|)
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|1,139,961
|1,035,065
|104,896
|1,205,028
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(16,910
|)
|(12,231
|)
|(4,679
|)
|(16,873
|)
|Net loans
|$
|1,123,051
|$
|1,022,834
|$
|100,217
|$
|1,188,155
|Average loans during the quarter
|$
|1,172,705
|$
|1,031,702
|$
|141,003
|14
|%
|$
|1,209,277
|Average loans during the quarter (excluding PPP)
|$
|1,024,324
|$
|—
|$
|1,024,324
|100
|%
|$
|1,046,187
|Average yield on loans during the quarter
|4.59
|%
|4.86
|%
|(0.27
|)
|(6
|)
|%
|4.42
|%
|Average yield on loans during the quarter (excluding PPP)
|4.67
|%
|4.86
|%
|(0.19
|)
|(4
|)
|%
|4.75
|%
|Average yield on loans year to date
|4.57
|%
|4.95
|%
|(0.38
|)
|(8
|)
|%
|4.56
|%
|Average yield on loans year to date (excluding PPP)
|4.75
|%
|4.95
|%
|(0.20
|)
|(4
|)
|%
|4.77
|%
The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.140 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $1.033 billion and $1.206 billion at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively, an increase of $107 million and a decrease of $66 million, respectively.
The average yield on loans during the quarter was 4.59% compared to 4.86% and 4.42% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Yields were impacted by PPP loans, which averaged $148.4 million and yielded 4.07% during the current quarter and $163.1 million and yielded 2.31% during the prior quarter.
Gross loan balances in the table above include a net fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants of $920 thousand, $1.7 million and $1.1 million at December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively. We recorded $141 thousand, $188 thousand and $233 thousand in accretion of the discount for these loans during the quarters ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
We have 487 PPP loans totaling $130.8 million at December 31, 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, 119 PPP loans totaling $32.7 million were repaid. Loan fee income net of loan origination costs is earned over the 24-month life of the loans as a part of the loan yield. When a PPP loan is repaid prior to maturity, all unamortized fees and costs associated with the loan are accelerated into income. During the current quarter, we recognized $664 thousand in accelerated fee income. At December 31, 2020, net fees totaling $2.2 million remain to be earned in future quarters. The following tables provide additional information on the PPP loans by industry and by loan balance at December 31, 2020.
|TABLE 3
|PPP LOANS BY INDUSTRY - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|At December 31, 2020
|Number
|Balance
|Construction
|75
|$
|55,644
|Healthcare and Social Assistance
|81
|15,520
|Professional, Scientific and Tech Services
|58
|7,708
|Accommodation and Food Services
|47
|8,800
|Admin, Support, Waste Management and Remediation Services
|15
|4,988
|Primary Metal Manufacturing
|14
|5,037
|Retail Trade
|49
|6,710
|Other
|148
|26,407
|Total
|487
|$
|130,814
|TABLE 4
|PPP LOANS BY LOAN SIZE - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|At December 31, 2020
|Balance
|Number
|Average Loan Size
|$50,000 or less
|$
|4,220
|181
|$
|23
|$50,001 to $150,000
|11,884
|143
|83
|$150,001 to $350,000
|19,150
|85
|225
|$350,001 to $1,999,999
|52,004
|66
|788
|$2,000,000 or greater
|43,556
|12
|3,630
|Total
|$
|130,814
|487
|$
|269
During the third quarter of 2020, the SBA began accepting applications for PPP loan forgiveness. The bank has 60 days to review and approve an application before submitting it to SBA, and the SBA then has 90 days to process it for forgiveness. The following table presents the status of our loans in the forgiveness process.
|TABLE 5
|PPP LOANS FORGIVENESS APPLICATION STATUS - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|At December 31, 2020
|At September 30, 2020
|Balance
|Number
|Average Loan Size
|Balance
|Number
|Average Loan Size
|Borrower has not started application
|$
|33,459
|185
|$
|181
|$
|78,930
|390
|$
|202
|Borrower is working on application
|31,277
|136
|230
|38,624
|123
|314
|Borrower has completed application and the bank is reviewing it
|43,872
|105
|418
|32,400
|73
|444
|Bank has approved application and submitted it to the SBA
|22,087
|44
|502
|13,539
|20
|677
|Remaining balance for loans partially repaid
|119
|17
|7
|—
|—
|—
|PPP loans not fully repaid
|130,814
|487
|269
|163,493
|606
|270
|Repayments (1)
|32,679
|119
|275
|—
|—
|—
|Total PPP loans originated by bank
|$
|163,493
|606
|$
|270
|$
|163,493
|606
|$
|270
|(1) Includes 119 loans fully repaid by SBA or the borrower and $3.2 million of partial repayment for 17 borrowers who participated in the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan ("EIDL") program.
|TABLE 6
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|At December 31,
|At September 30,
|% of
|% of
|Change
|% of
|2020
|Total
|2019
|Total
|Amount
|%
|2020
|Total
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|19,875
|4
|%
|$
|21,338
|6
|%
|$
|(1,463
|)
|(7
|)
|%
|$
|22,884
|5
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|87,111
|16
|59,266
|16
|27,845
|47
|%
|104,999
|23
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|106,986
|20
|80,604
|22
|26,382
|33
|%
|127,883
|28
|Investment securities:
|U.S. government and agencies
|32,994
|6
|38,733
|11
|(5,739
|)
|(15
|)
|%
|31,811
|7
|Obligations of state and political subdivisions
|108,366
|20
|42,098
|11
|66,268
|157
|%
|91,863
|20
|Residential mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations
|240,478
|42
|180,835
|49
|59,643
|33
|%
|165,693
|35
|Corporate securities
|—
|—
|2,966
|1
|(2,966
|)
|(100
|)
|%
|—
|—
|Commercial mortgage backed securities
|28,074
|5
|19,307
|5
|8,767
|45
|%
|19,576
|4
|Other asset backed securities
|36,968
|7
|3,011
|1
|33,957
|1,128
|%
|28,089
|6
|Total investment securities - AFS
|446,880
|80
|286,950
|78
|159,930
|56
|%
|337,032
|72
|Total cash, cash equivalents and investment securities
|$
|553,866
|100
|%
|$
|367,554
|100
|%
|$
|186,312
|51
|%
|$
|464,915
|100
|%
|Average yield on interest-bearing due from banks during the quarter
|0.12
|%
|1.66
|%
|(1.54
|)
|0.12
|%
|Average yield on investment securities during the quarter - nominal
|2.06
|%
|2.61
|%
|(0.55
|)
|2.33
|%
|Average yield on investment securities during the quarter - tax equivalent
|2.19
|%
|2.71
|%
|(0.52
|)
|2.50
|%
As of December 31, 2020, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $19.9 million and interest-bearing deposits of $87.1 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks. Management has been challenged to invest the rapidly increasing liquidity generated by growth in deposits and loan repayments. During the fourth quarter of 2020, we continued the deployment of excess cash into our investment portfolio.
Investment securities totaled $446.9 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $287.0 million and $337.0 million at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Our investment portfolio has shortened in duration considerably over the past year, which is now allowing us to add longer-term securities with a better yield without extending the duration of the total portfolio beyond our risk appetite. During the fourth quarter of 2020, we purchased securities with a par value of $133.3 million and weighted average yield of 1.49% (1.52% tax equivalent). Investment purchases were comprised primarily of longer duration municipal bonds and lower coupon, moderate-term mortgage backed securities. No securities were sold during the fourth quarter.
Average securities balances for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 were $377.4 million, $277.6 million and $296.8 million, respectively. Weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 2.06%, 2.61% and 2.33%, respectively.
At December 31, 2020, our net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investment securities were $10.6 million compared with net unrealized gains of $3.7 million and $10.4 million at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The changes in net unrealized gains were due to changes in market interest rates.
|TABLE 7
|DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|At December 31,
|At September 30,
|% of
|% of
|Change
|% of
|2020
|Total
|2019
|Total
|Amount
|%
|2020
|Total
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|541,033
|35
|%
|$
|432,680
|34
|%
|$
|108,353
|25
|%
|$
|542,060
|36
|%
|Demand - interest-bearing
|290,251
|19
|239,258
|19
|50,993
|21
|%
|280,370
|18
|Money market
|425,121
|28
|307,559
|24
|117,562
|38
|%
|403,785
|27
|Total demand
|1,256,405
|82
|979,497
|77
|276,908
|28
|%
|1,226,215
|81
|Savings
|150,695
|10
|135,888
|11
|14,807
|11
|%
|151,016
|10
|Total non-maturing deposits
|1,407,100
|92
|1,115,385
|88
|291,715
|26
|%
|1,377,231
|91
|Certificates of deposit
|135,679
|8
|151,786
|12
|(16,107
|)
|(11
|)
|%
|140,900
|9
|Total deposits
|$
|1,542,779
|100
|%
|$
|1,267,171
|100
|%
|$
|275,608
|22
|%
|$
|1,518,131
|100
|%
Total deposits at December 31, 2020, increased $276 million or 22% to $1.543 billion compared to December 31, 2019 and increased $24.6 million or 6% annualized compared to September 30, 2020. Total non-maturing deposits increased $291.7 million or 26% compared to the same date a year ago and increased $29.9 million or 9% annualized compared to September 30, 2020. The increase in non-maturing deposits compared to the same period one year ago was due to PPP loan program disbursements and changes in customer behavior, which is placing greater emphasis on savings. Certificates of deposit decreased $16.1 million or 11% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $5.2 million or 15% annualized compared to September 30, 2020. These decreases reflect our decision to reduce reliance on public deposits and depositor reaction to the low interest rate environment.
The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.
|TABLE 8
|AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED
|For The Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.29
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.49
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand
|0.19
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.34
|%
|All interest-bearing liabilities
|0.37
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.67
|%
|All interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand
|0.24
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.46
|%
Equity
As detailed in Table 1, capital ratios remain appropriate for the Company’s risk profile.
In late 2019, we announced a program to repurchase 1.0 million common shares which was later increased to 1.5 million common shares. Between October of 2019 and April of 2020, all 1.5 million shares were repurchased at a total cost of $13.6 million including commissions, or an average of $9.11 per share.
During the fourth quarter of 2020, we announced a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to 1.0 million shares of common stock over a period ending December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2020, no shares have been repurchased.
INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW
|TABLE 9
|SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|Change
|September 30,
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Amount
|%
|2020
|Amount
|%
|Interest income
|$
|15,519
|$
|14,808
|$
|711
|5
|%
|$
|15,218
|$
|301
|2
|%
|Interest expense
|963
|1,494
|(531
|)
|(36
|)
|%
|1,088
|(125
|)
|(11
|)
|%
|Net interest income
|14,556
|13,314
|1,242
|9
|%
|14,130
|426
|3
|%
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|%
|1,100
|(1,100
|)
|(100
|)
|%
|Noninterest income
|1,016
|1,021
|(5
|)
|0
|%
|1,189
|(173
|)
|(15
|)
|%
|Noninterest expense
|8,534
|8,421
|113
|1
|%
|8,390
|144
|2
|%
|Income before provision for income taxes
|7,038
|5,914
|1,124
|19
|%
|5,829
|1,209
|21
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|1,966
|1,545
|421
|27
|%
|1,500
|466
|31
|%
|Net income
|$
|5,072
|$
|4,369
|$
|703
|16
|%
|$
|4,329
|$
|743
|17
|%
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.06
|25
|%
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.04
|15
|%
|Weighted average shares - basic
|16,663
|18,068
|(1,405
|)
|(8
|)
|%
|16,660
|3
|—
|%
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.06
|25
|%
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.04
|15
|%
|Weighted average shares - diluted
|16,731
|18,150
|(1,419
|)
|(8
|)
|%
|16,696
|35
|—
|%
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.01
|20
|%
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.01
|20
|%
Fourth Quarter of 2020 Compared With The Fourth Quarter of 2019
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $703 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, net interest income was $1.2 million higher. This positive change was partially offset by noninterest income that was $5 thousand lower, noninterest expense that was $113 thousand higher and a provision for income taxes that was $421 thousand higher.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $1.2 million compared to the same period a year ago.
Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $711 thousand or 5% to $15.5 million.
Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $531 thousand or 36% to $963 thousand.
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
Most asset quality concerns from earlier in 2020 have moderated. Net loan recoveries were $36 thousand for the current quarter compared to net loan charge-offs of $54 thousand during the same period a year ago. Most COVID-19 loan payment deferrals have ended with no negative impact on delinquencies. Classified assets actually decreased during the current quarter due to a repayment of $7.2 million from one commercial real estate borrower. As a result, no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary during the current quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the fourth quarter of 2019. A more in depth discussion of our provision is provided following Table 11.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $5 thousand compared to the same period a year previous.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased $113 thousand compared to the same period a year previous. Increases in noninterest expense included the following items:
These increases were partially offset by $231 thousand savings in network infrastructure costs and a broad array of pandemic induced savings in areas such as travel, conferences and business development.
The Company’s efficiency ratio was 54.8% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The ratio during the same period in 2019 was 58.7%.
Income Tax Provision
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, our income tax provision of $2.0 million on pre-tax income of $7.0 million was an effective tax rate of 27.9%. The tax provision for the fourth quarter of the prior year was $1.5 million on pre-tax income of $5.9 million for an effective rate of 26.1%.
Fourth Quarter of 2020 Compared With The Third Quarter of 2020
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $743 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2020. In the current quarter, net interest income was $426 thousand higher and the provision for loan and lease losses was $1.1 million lower. These positive changes were partially offset by noninterest income that was $173 thousand lower, noninterest expense that was $144 thousand higher and a provision for income taxes that was $466 thousand higher.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $426 thousand over the prior quarter.
Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased $301 thousand or 2% to $15.5 million.
Interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $125 thousand or 11% to $963 thousand.
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
Most asset quality concerns from earlier in 2020 have moderated. Net loan recoveries were $36 thousand in the current quarter compared to net loan charge-offs of $316 thousand in the prior quarter. Most COVID-19 loan deferrals ended with no negative impact on delinquencies. Classified assets actually decreased during the current quarter due to a repayment of $7.2 million on two loans from one commercial real estate borrower. Nonaccrual loans decreased by $1.1 million during the current quarter when compared to the previous quarter due to the repayment of a $1.1 million commercial real estate loan. As a result, management determined that no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary during the current quarter compared with a provision for loan and lease losses of $1.1 million in the prior quarter. A more in depth discussion of our provision is provided following Table 11.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $173 thousand compared to the prior quarter. The prior quarter included a $258 thousand gain on sale of investment securities that did not recur in the current quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased $144 thousand compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in accrual for incentives that was partially offset by a broad array of pandemic induced savings in areas such as travel, sponsorships, conferences and business development.
The Company’s efficiency ratio was 54.8% for both the fourth quarter of 2020 and the prior quarter.
Income Tax Provision
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, our income tax provision of $2.0 million on pre-tax income of $7.0 million was an effective tax rate of 27.9%. The income tax provision for the prior quarter of $1.5 million on pre-tax income of $5.8 million was an effective tax rate of 25.7%.
Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share were $0.30 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.24 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.26 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share – diluted are summarized in Table 9 presented earlier in this press release.
|TABLE 10a
|NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|For The Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|Average
|Yield /
|Average
|Yield /
|Average
|Yield /
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate (6)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate (6)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate (6)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans net of PPP (2)
|$
|1,024,324
|$
|12,014
|4.67
|%
|$
|1,031,702
|$
|12,643
|4.86
|%
|$
|1,046,187
|$
|12,499
|4.75
|%
|PPP loans (3)
|148,381
|1,518
|4.07
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|163,090
|949
|2.31
|%
|Taxable securities
|304,242
|1,484
|1.94
|%
|245,487
|1,567
|2.53
|%
|228,045
|1,284
|2.24
|%
|Tax-exempt securities (4)
|73,207
|467
|2.54
|%
|32,158
|258
|3.18
|%
|68,766
|457
|2.64
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|124,390
|36
|0.12
|%
|81,099
|340
|1.66
|%
|95,348
|29
|0.12
|%
|Average interest-earning assets
|1,674,544
|15,519
|3.69
|%
|1,390,446
|14,808
|4.23
|%
|1,601,436
|15,218
|3.78
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|22,413
|24,083
|23,381
|Premises and equipment, net
|15,162
|16,049
|15,365
|Goodwill
|11,671
|11,671
|11,671
|Other intangible assets, net
|4,126
|4,890
|4,318
|Other assets
|20,128
|17,121
|21,408
|Average total assets
|$
|1,748,044
|$
|1,464,260
|$
|1,677,579
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|283,213
|57
|0.08
|%
|$
|244,276
|108
|0.18
|%
|$
|279,744
|71
|0.10
|%
|Money market
|430,014
|237
|0.22
|%
|318,127
|479
|0.60
|%
|387,995
|289
|0.30
|%
|Savings
|151,223
|53
|0.14
|%
|138,155
|128
|0.37
|%
|146,074
|74
|0.20
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|138,380
|390
|1.12
|%
|153,223
|499
|1.29
|%
|139,757
|420
|1.20
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|7,120
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|10,000
|—
|—
|%
|Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|9,999
|179
|7.12
|%
|9,952
|183
|7.30
|%
|9,988
|184
|7.33
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|10,310
|47
|1.81
|%
|10,310
|97
|3.73
|%
|10,310
|50
|1.93
|%
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|1,030,259
|963
|0.37
|%
|874,043
|1,494
|0.68
|%
|983,868
|1,088
|0.44
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|552,601
|428,420
|531,459
|Other liabilities
|17,557
|17,795
|17,356
|Shareholders’ equity
|174,520
|172,385
|171,433
|Average liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,774,937
|$
|1,492,643
|$
|1,704,116
|Net interest income and net interest margin (5)
|$
|14,556
|3.46
|%
|$
|13,314
|3.80
|%
|$
|14,130
|3.51
|%
|(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $85 thousand, $224 thousand, and $240 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Interest income on PPP loans includes $1.1 million and $538 thousand of fee income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
|(2) Loans net of PPP includes average nonaccrual loans of $7.2 million, $11.4 million and $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
|(3) PPP loans represents average gross loans and excludes deferred fees and costs.
|(4) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis.
|(5) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and September 30, 2020 included $141 thousand, $188 thousand and $233 thousand in accretion of the discount on the loans acquired from Merchants Holding Company, which improved the net interest margin by five, seven and seven basis points, respectively. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 included $1.5 million in interest and fee income from PPP loans with an average balance of $148.4 million for the quarter, which increased the net interest margin by six basis points.
|(6) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.
|TABLE 10b
|NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|For The Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Average
|Yield /
|Average
|Yield /
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate (6)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate (6)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans net of PPP (2)
|$
|1,038,069
|$
|49,262
|4.75
|%
|$
|1,020,801
|$
|50,534
|4.95
|%
|PPP loans (3)
|111,306
|3,280
|2.95
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Taxable securities
|245,336
|5,679
|2.31
|%
|246,723
|6,673
|2.70
|%
|Tax-exempt securities (4)
|58,912
|1,618
|2.75
|%
|38,706
|1,244
|3.21
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|84,982
|240
|0.28
|%
|54,095
|1,112
|2.06
|%
|Average interest-earning assets
|1,538,605
|60,079
|3.90
|%
|1,360,325
|59,563
|4.38
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|22,339
|22,806
|Premises and equipment, net
|15,426
|15,598
|Goodwill
|11,671
|10,758
|Other intangible assets, net
|4,412
|4,807
|Other assets
|20,966
|14,982
|Average total assets
|$
|1,613,419
|$
|1,429,276
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|264,652
|313
|0.12
|%
|$
|242,516
|480
|0.20
|%
|Money market
|372,939
|1,246
|0.33
|%
|304,340
|1,599
|0.53
|%
|Savings
|142,857
|340
|0.24
|%
|136,733
|493
|0.36
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|142,067
|1,741
|1.23
|%
|160,550
|1,977
|1.23
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|8,347
|5
|0.06
|%
|9,644
|247
|2.56
|%
|Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|9,981
|731
|7.32
|%
|10,895
|806
|7.40
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|10,310
|248
|2.41
|%
|10,310
|426
|4.13
|%
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|951,153
|4,624
|0.49
|%
|874,988
|6,028
|0.69
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|500,862
|400,588
|Other liabilities
|17,217
|17,894
|Shareholders’ equity
|171,287
|164,642
|Average liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,640,519
|$
|1,458,112
|Net interest income and net interest margin (5)
|$
|55,455
|3.60
|%
|$
|53,535
|3.94
|%
|(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $720 thousand and $657 thousand for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Interest income on PPP loans includes $2.2 million of fee income for the year ended December 31, 2020.
|(2) Loans net of PPP includes average nonaccrual loans of $6.2 million and $11.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|(3) PPP loans represents average gross loans and excludes deferred fees and costs.
|(4) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis.
|(5) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Net interest income for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 included $753 thousand and $620 thousand, respectively, in accretion of the discount on the loans acquired from Merchants Holding Company, which improved the net interest margin by six basis points. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 included $3.3 million in interest and fee income from PPP loans with an average balance of $111.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, which decreased the net interest margin by five basis points.
|(6) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.
|TABLE 11
|ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|For The Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|ALLL beginning balance
|$
|16,873
|$
|16,089
|$
|15,067
|$
|12,231
|$
|12,285
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|—
|1,100
|1,300
|2,850
|—
|Loans charged-off
|(86
|)
|(502
|)
|(356
|)
|(169
|)
|(174
|)
|Loan loss recoveries
|123
|186
|78
|155
|120
|ALLL ending balance
|$
|16,910
|$
|16,873
|$
|16,089
|$
|15,067
|$
|12,231
|At December 31,
|At September 30,
|At June 30,
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Commercial
|$
|1,535
|$
|1,549
|$
|7
|$
|39
|$
|61
|Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied
|—
|1,062
|1,062
|—
|—
|Real estate - commercial owner occupied
|3,734
|3,750
|3,647
|3,103
|3,103
|Real estate - residential - ITIN
|1,585
|1,574
|1,738
|1,878
|2,221
|Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage
|141
|145
|180
|184
|191
|Consumer and other
|18
|18
|37
|39
|40
|Total nonaccrual loans
|7,013
|8,098
|6,671
|5,243
|5,616
|Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:
|Commercial
|498
|531
|592
|592
|595
|Real estate - residential - ITIN
|3,466
|3,597
|3,642
|3,891
|3,957
|Real estate - residential - equity lines
|126
|131
|221
|226
|231
|Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans
|4,090
|4,259
|4,455
|4,709
|4,783
|All other accruing impaired loans
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total impaired loans
|$
|11,103
|$
|12,357
|$
|11,126
|$
|9,952
|$
|10,399
|Gross loans outstanding at period end
|$
|1,139,732
|$
|1,206,065
|$
|1,206,340
|$
|1,052,245
|$
|1,032,903
|Impaired loans to gross loans
|0.97
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.01
|%
|Nonaccrual loans to gross loans
|0.62
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.54
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of:
|Gross loans
|1.48
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.18
|%
|Nonaccrual loans
|241.12
|%
|208.36
|%
|241.18
|%
|287.37
|%
|217.79
|%
|Impaired loans
|152.30
|%
|136.55
|%
|144.61
|%
|151.40
|%
|117.62
|%
|TABLE 12
|ALLOWANCE, RESERVE AND DISCOUNT - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|At December 31,
|At September 30,
|At June 30,
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|ALLL
|$
|16,910
|$
|16,873
|$
|16,089
|$
|15,067
|$
|12,231
|Reserve for unfunded commitments
|800
|800
|800
|695
|695
|Discount on acquired loans (1)
|919
|1,060
|1,293
|1,509
|1,672
|Total allowance, reserve and discount
|$
|18,629
|$
|18,733
|$
|18,182
|$
|17,271
|$
|14,598
|Gross loans
|$
|1,139,732
|$
|1,206,065
|$
|1,206,340
|$
|1,052,245
|$
|1,032,903
|PPP loans (2)
|130,814
|163,493
|162,189
|—
|—
|Total gross loans net of PPP loans
|$
|1,008,918
|$
|1,042,572
|$
|1,044,151
|$
|1,052,245
|$
|1,032,903
|Total allowance, reserve and discount as a percentage of total gross loans net of PPP loans (2)
|1.85
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.41
|%
|(1) Discount on acquired loans includes fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants in January of 2019.
|(2) PPP loans are fully guaranteed by SBA and no allowance, reserve or discount is provided for them.
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
We monitor credit quality and the general economic environment to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. Our review of ALLL adequacy utilizes both quantitative and qualitative factors. The quantitative analysis relies on historical loss rates which, unfortunately, may not be indicative of potential losses related to a pandemic such as we are currently experiencing with COVID-19. In response to quantitative data deficiencies, we have placed greater reliance on qualitative factors (Q-Factors).
During the current quarter, most of our COVID-19 loan deferrals have resumed payments: nonaccrual loans decreased due to the repayment of a $1.1 million commercial real estate loan and classified assets decreased due to repayment of $7.2 million from one commercial real estate borrower. As a result of improvement in our asset quality metrics, management determined that no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary during the current quarter. We recorded $1.1 million in provision for loan and lease losses in the prior quarter and there was no provision for loan and lease loss during the same quarter a year ago. Our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans was 1.48% as of December 31, 2020 compared to 1.18% as of December 31, 2019 and 1.40% as of September 30, 2020. Excluding SBA guaranteed PPP loans our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans was 1.68% as of December 31, 2020 compared to 1.62% as of September 30, 2020.
Our ALLL methodology, adjusted for the revised Q-Factors in prior quarters and the improvements in loan quality metrics discussed above necessitated an ALLL of $16.9 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of 38% compared to our ALLL of $12.2 million at December 31, 2019. Management believes the Company’s ALLL is adequate at December 31, 2020. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses.
At December 31, 2020, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $11.1 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $192 thousand compared to impaired loans of $10.4 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $324 thousand at December 31, 2019 and impaired loans of $12.4 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $204 thousand at September 30, 2020. The decrease in impaired loans during the current quarter was due to the repayment of a nonaccrual commercial real estate loan totaling $1.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.
|TABLE 13
|TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|At December 31,
|At September 30,
|At June 30,
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Nonaccrual
|$
|2,007
|$
|2,063
|$
|2,194
|$
|1,611
|$
|1,680
|Accruing
|4,090
|4,259
|4,455
|4,709
|4,783
|Total troubled debt restructurings
|$
|6,097
|$
|6,322
|$
|6,649
|$
|6,320
|$
|6,463
|Troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total gross loans
|0.53
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.63
|%
There were no new troubled debt restructurings during the current quarter. As of December 31, 2020, we had 91 loans that were classified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 89 were performing according to their restructured terms.
Troubled Debt Restructuring Guidance
Financial institution regulators and the CARES Act have changed the treatment of short-term loan modifications for borrowers impacted by COVID-19. The change provides that modifications made in response to COVID-19, to borrowers under certain circumstances, should not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.
We have responded to the needs of our borrowers in accordance with the CARES Act and regulatory guidance to grant short-term COVID-19 related loan modifications. These modified loans are not troubled debt restructurings and are not considered to be past due or non-performing. We have granted deferrals ranging from one to six months determined on a case-by-case basis considering the nature of the business and the impact of COVID-19. For some borrowers that where initially granted a deferral of less than six months, we have granted an additional deferral period on a case-by-case basis.
Since March of 2020, we have granted 278 payment deferrals totaling $127.3 million. As of December 31, 2020 previously deferred loans totaling $115.6 million have resumed making payments or have paid off. Three loans that were previously deferred totaling $2.1 million were past due at December 31, 2020 and have been moved to nonaccrual status. Two of those loans totaling $1.4 million were made to one commercial borrower and are guaranteed under the California Capital Access Program for Small Business. The third loan for $640 thousand is a commercial real estate loan that was changed to a troubled debt restructured loan in the second quarter of 2020.
We maintain close contact with our borrowers to update our understanding of the impact of the pandemic on them, their businesses and the underlying collateral for our loans. For borrowers who continue to have been granted a loan payment deferral, we have evaluated their credit quality position and the potential for loss of principal.
The following tables present approved loan deferrals that are in effect at December 31, 2020. For the loans with payment deferrals at December 31, 2020, one borrower none of these loans received a PPP loan through our U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) department.
|TABLE 14a
|COVID-19 LOAN DEFERRALS - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|Payments Scheduled to Resume In The Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2021
|#
|Amount
|Length of 1st deferral granted:
|3 months
|4
|$
|1,304
|6 months
|3
|484
|Length of 2nd deferral granted:
|2 months
|2
|714
|3 months
|2
|3,053
|Loans serviced by others (1)
|71
|3,959
|Total
|82
|$
|9,514
|(1) Loans serviced by others are small residential mortgages and consumer home improvement loans which are deferred on a short-term basis up to a maximum of six months. These loans are geographically disbursed throughout the United States and serviced by a third party.
|TABLE 14b
|COVID-19 LOAN DEFERRALS BY INDUSTRY - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|Payments Scheduled to Resume In The Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2021
|Industry:
|#
|Amount
|Health care and social assistance
|1
|$
|12
|Other services
|1
|2,032
|Restaurants, bars and caterers
|2
|1,695
|Other industries
|7
|1,816
|Loans serviced by others (1)
|71
|3,959
|Total
|82
|$
|9,514
|(1) Loans serviced by others are small residential mortgages and consumer home improvement loans which are deferred on a short-term basis up to a maximum of six months. These loans are geographically disbursed throughout the United States and serviced by a third party.
The following table presents nonperforming assets at the dates indicated.
|TABLE 15
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|At December 31,
|At September 30,
|At June 30,
|At March 31,
|At December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Total nonaccrual loans
|$
|7,013
|$
|8,098
|$
|6,671
|$
|5,243
|$
|5,616
|90 days past due and still accruing
|—
|—
|—
|2
|—
|Total nonperforming loans
|7,013
|8,098
|6,671
|5,245
|5,616
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|8
|8
|8
|8
|35
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|7,021
|$
|8,106
|$
|6,679
|$
|5,253
|$
|5,651
|Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|0.62
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.54
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.40
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.38
|%
The following table summarizes when loans are projected to reprice by year and rate index as of December 31, 2020.
|TABLE 16
|LOANS BY RATE INDEX AND PROJECTED REPRICING PERIOD - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|At December 31, 2020
|Years 6
|Through
|Beyond
|Rate Index:
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Year 10
|Year 10
|Total
|Fixed
|$
|87,179
|$
|140,831
|$
|58,748
|$
|29,769
|$
|28,706
|$
|164,817
|$
|21,693
|$
|531,743
|Variable:
|Prime
|77,139
|6,390
|3,408
|6,882
|9,595
|1,232
|—
|104,646
|5 Year Treasury
|51,142
|65,555
|58,578
|75,057
|109,165
|54,938
|—
|414,435
|7 Year Treasury
|3,242
|4,866
|479
|5,601
|13,839
|—
|—
|28,027
|1 Year LIBOR
|22,509
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|22,509
|Other Indexes
|5,166
|277
|1,775
|5,566
|7,000
|10,632
|1,172
|31,588
|Total variable
|159,198
|77,088
|64,240
|93,106
|139,599
|66,802
|1,172
|601,205
|Nonaccrual
|1,047
|1,030
|987
|694
|496
|2,018
|741
|7,013
|Total
|$
|247,424
|$
|218,949
|$
|123,975
|$
|123,569
|$
|168,801
|$
|233,637
|$
|23,606
|$
|1,139,961
For variable rate loans, the following table summarizes those that are at or above their floor rate, and those that do not possess a contractual floor rate.
|TABLE 17
|LOAN FLOORS - UNAUDITED
|(dollars in thousands)
|At December 31, 2020
|Loans At
|Loans Above
|Floor Rate
|Floor Rate
|Total
|Variable rate loans with floors:
|Prime
|$
|54,833
|$
|5,914
|$
|60,747
|5 year Treasury
|342,105
|46,964
|389,069
|7 Year Treasury
|28,027
|—
|28,027
|1 Year LIBOR
|—
|717
|717
|Other Indexes
|18,290
|833
|19,123
|$
|443,255
|$
|54,428
|497,683
|Variable rate loans without floors:
|Prime
|43,899
|5 year Treasury
|25,366
|1 Year LIBOR
|21,792
|Other Indexes
|12,465
|103,522
|Total accruing variable rate loans
|$
|601,205
|Nonaccrual
|7,013
|Total variable rate loans
|$
|608,218
|TABLE 18
|UNAUDITED
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|At December 31,
|Change
|At September 30,
|2020
|2019
|$
|%
|2020
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|19,875
|$
|21,338
|$
|(1,463
|)
|(7
|)
|%
|$
|22,884
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|87,111
|59,266
|27,845
|47
|%
|104,999
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|106,986
|80,604
|26,382
|33
|%
|127,883
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|446,880
|286,950
|159,930
|56
|%
|337,032
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|1,139,961
|1,035,065
|104,896
|10
|%
|1,205,028
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(16,910
|)
|(12,231
|)
|(4,679
|)
|(38
|)
|%
|(16,873
|)
|Net loans
|1,123,051
|1,022,834
|100,217
|10
|%
|1,188,155
|Premises and equipment, net
|14,999
|15,906
|(907
|)
|(6
|)
|%
|15,210
|Other real estate owned
|8
|35
|(27
|)
|(77
|)
|%
|8
|Life insurance
|24,206
|23,701
|505
|2
|%
|24,086
|Deferred tax asset, net
|3,954
|4,553
|(599
|)
|(13
|)
|%
|2,571
|Goodwill
|11,671
|11,671
|—
|—
|%
|11,671
|Other intangible assets, net
|4,044
|4,809
|(765
|)
|(16
|)
|%
|4,235
|Other assets
|28,155
|28,553
|(398
|)
|(1
|)
|%
|29,037
|Total assets
|$
|1,763,954
|$
|1,479,616
|$
|284,338
|19
|%
|$
|1,739,888
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|541,033
|$
|432,680
|$
|108,353
|25
|%
|$
|542,060
|Demand - interest-bearing
|290,251
|239,258
|50,993
|21
|%
|280,370
|Money market
|425,121
|307,559
|117,562
|38
|%
|403,785
|Savings
|150,695
|135,888
|14,807
|11
|%
|151,016
|Certificates of deposit
|135,679
|151,786
|(16,107
|)
|(11
|)
|%
|140,900
|Total deposits
|1,542,779
|1,267,171
|275,608
|22
|%
|1,518,131
|Term debt:
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|5,000
|—
|5,000
|100
|%
|10,000
|Other borrowings
|10,000
|10,000
|—
|—
|%
|10,000
|Unamortized debt issuance costs
|—
|(43
|)
|43
|100
|%
|(7
|)
|Net term debt
|15,000
|9,957
|5,043
|51
|%
|19,993
|Junior subordinated debentures
|10,310
|10,310
|—
|—
|%
|10,310
|Other liabilities
|18,163
|17,700
|463
|3
|%
|18,104
|Total liabilities
|1,586,252
|1,305,138
|281,114
|22
|%
|1,566,538
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock
|58,988
|71,311
|(12,323
|)
|(17
|)
|%
|58,872
|Retained earnings
|111,226
|100,566
|10,660
|11
|%
|107,154
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
|7,488
|2,601
|4,887
|188
|%
|7,324
|Total shareholders' equity
|177,702
|174,478
|3,224
|2
|%
|173,350
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,763,954
|$
|1,479,616
|$
|284,338
|19
|%
|$
|1,739,888
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|1,663,321
|$
|1,377,588
|$
|285,733
|21
|%
|$
|1,636,661
|Shares outstanding
|16,801
|18,137
|(1,336
|)
|(7
|)
|%
|16,792
|Book value per share (1)
|$
|10.58
|$
|9.62
|$
|0.96
|10
|%
|$
|10.32
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|9.64
|$
|8.71
|$
|0.93
|11
|%
|$
|9.38
|(1) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
|TABLE 19
|UNAUDITED
|INCOME STATEMENT
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|For The Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|Change
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|$
|%
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|13,532
|$
|12,643
|$
|889
|7
|%
|$
|13,448
|$
|52,542
|$
|50,534
|Interest on taxable securities
|1,484
|1,567
|(83
|)
|(5
|)
|%
|1,284
|5,679
|6,673
|Interest on tax-exempt securities
|467
|258
|209
|81
|%
|457
|1,618
|1,244
|Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|36
|340
|(304
|)
|(89
|)
|%
|29
|240
|1,112
|Total interest income
|15,519
|14,808
|711
|5
|%
|15,218
|60,079
|59,563
|Interest expense:
|Interest on demand deposits
|57
|108
|(51
|)
|(47
|)
|%
|71
|313
|480
|Interest on money market
|237
|479
|(242
|)
|(51
|)
|%
|289
|1,246
|1,599
|Interest on savings
|53
|128
|(75
|)
|(59
|)
|%
|74
|340
|493
|Interest on certificates of deposit
|390
|499
|(109
|)
|(22
|)
|%
|420
|1,741
|1,977
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|—
|—
|—
|—
|%
|—
|5
|247
|Interest on other borrowings
|179
|183
|(4
|)
|(2
|)
|%
|184
|731
|806
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|47
|97
|(50
|)
|(52
|)
|%
|50
|248
|426
|Total interest expense
|963
|1,494
|(531
|)
|(36
|)
|%
|1,088
|4,624
|6,028
|Net interest income
|14,556
|13,314
|1,242
|9
|%
|14,130
|55,455
|53,535
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|%
|1,100
|5,250
|—
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|14,556
|13,314
|1,242
|9
|%
|13,030
|50,205
|53,535
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|173
|198
|(25
|)
|(13
|)
|%
|142
|636
|730
|ATM and point of sale fees
|306
|282
|24
|9
|%
|297
|1,134
|1,158
|Payroll and benefit processing fees
|182
|183
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|%
|152
|647
|669
|Life insurance
|125
|126
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|%
|125
|521
|536
|Gain on investment securities, net
|—
|49
|(49
|)
|(100
|)
|%
|258
|482
|186
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco dividends
|94
|131
|(37
|)
|(28
|)
|%
|109
|369
|507
|(Loss) gain on sale of OREO
|—
|21
|(21
|)
|(100
|)
|%
|—
|(23
|)
|62
|Other income
|136
|31
|105
|339
|%
|106
|286
|336
|Total noninterest income
|1,016
|1,021
|(5
|)
|—
|%
|1,189
|4,052
|4,184
|TABLE 19 - CONTINUED
|UNAUDITED
|INCOME STATEMENT
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For The Three Months Ended
|For The Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|Change
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|$
|%
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and related benefits
|5,284
|4,924
|360
|7
|%
|5,126
|21,262
|20,804
|Premises and equipment
|966
|916
|50
|5
|%
|951
|3,597
|3,752
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance premium
|105
|—
|105
|—
|%
|101
|332
|91
|Data processing
|584
|739
|(155
|)
|(21
|)
|%
|581
|2,281
|2,535
|Professional services
|292
|309
|(17
|)
|(6
|)
|%
|342
|1,437
|1,539
|Telecommunications
|174
|190
|(16
|)
|(8
|)
|%
|157
|658
|737
|Acquisition and merger
|—
|—
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|2,193
|Other expenses
|1,129
|1,343
|(214
|)
|(16
|)
|%
|1,132
|5,410
|5,604
|Total noninterest expense
|8,534
|8,421
|113
|1
|%
|8,390
|34,977
|37,255
|Income before provision for income taxes
|7,038
|5,914
|1,124
|19
|%
|5,829
|19,280
|20,464
|Provision for income taxes
|1,966
|1,545
|421
|27
|%
|1,500
|5,116
|5,503
|Net income
|$
|5,072
|$
|4,369
|$
|703
|16
|%
|$
|4,329
|$
|14,164
|$
|14,961
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.06
|25
|%
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.83
|Weighted average shares - basic
|16,663
|18,068
|(1,405
|)
|(8
|)
|%
|16,660
|16,918
|17,956
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.06
|25
|%
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.83
|Weighted average shares - diluted
|16,731
|18,150
|(1,419
|)
|(8
|)
|%
|16,696
|16,963
|18,024
|TABLE 20
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
|(dollars in thousands)
|For The Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|1,172,705
|$
|1,209,277
|$
|1,180,915
|$
|1,033,689
|$
|1,031,702
|Taxable securities
|304,242
|228,045
|211,195
|237,405
|245,487
|Tax-exempt securities
|73,207
|68,766
|58,540
|34,869
|32,158
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|124,390
|95,348
|72,507
|47,135
|81,099
|Total earning assets
|1,674,544
|1,601,436
|1,523,157
|1,353,098
|1,390,446
|Cash and due from banks
|22,413
|23,381
|21,564
|21,987
|24,083
|Premises and equipment, net
|15,162
|15,365
|15,428
|15,753
|16,049
|Other real estate owned
|8
|8
|8
|33
|54
|Life insurance
|24,147
|24,028
|23,899
|23,762
|23,638
|Deferred tax asset, net
|2,738
|2,501
|3,016
|4,259
|4,691
|Goodwill
|11,671
|11,671
|11,671
|11,671
|11,671
|Other intangible assets, net
|4,126
|4,318
|4,508
|4,701
|4,890
|Other assets
|20,128
|21,408
|23,576
|18,755
|17,121
|Total assets
|$
|1,774,937
|$
|1,704,116
|$
|1,626,827
|$
|1,454,019
|$
|1,492,643
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|552,601
|$
|531,459
|$
|497,636
|$
|420,847
|$
|428,420
|Demand - interest-bearing
|283,213
|279,744
|261,907
|233,375
|244,276
|Money market
|430,014
|387,995
|365,368
|307,587
|318,127
|Savings
|151,223
|146,074
|138,500
|135,504
|138,155
|Certificates of deposit
|138,380
|139,757
|142,955
|147,241
|153,223
|Total deposits
|1,555,431
|1,485,029
|1,406,366
|1,244,554
|1,282,201
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|7,120
|10,000
|16,044
|220
|—
|Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|9,999
|9,988
|9,976
|9,963
|9,952
|Junior subordinated debentures
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|Other liabilities
|17,557
|17,356
|17,095
|16,852
|17,795
|Total liabilities
|1,600,417
|1,532,683
|1,459,791
|1,281,899
|1,320,258
|Shareholders' equity
|174,520
|171,433
|167,036
|172,120
|172,385
|Liabilities & shareholders' equity
|$
|1,774,937
|$
|1,704,116
|$
|1,626,827
|$
|1,454,019
|$
|1,492,643
|TABLE 21
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
|ANNUAL AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
|(dollars in thousands)
|For The Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2018
|2017
|Earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|1,149,375
|$
|1,020,801
|$
|915,360
|$
|818,119
|Taxable securities
|245,336
|246,723
|207,407
|165,333
|Tax-exempt securities
|58,912
|38,706
|50,330
|74,231
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|84,982
|54,095
|47,038
|66,872
|Total earning assets
|1,538,605
|1,360,325
|1,220,135
|1,124,555
|Cash and due from banks
|22,339
|22,806
|20,468
|18,301
|Premises and equipment, net
|15,426
|15,598
|13,952
|15,567
|Other real estate owned
|14
|35
|93
|664
|Life insurance
|23,960
|23,371
|22,148
|21,905
|Deferred tax asset, net
|3,126
|5,430
|7,567
|8,919
|Goodwill
|11,671
|10,758
|665
|665
|Other intangible assets, net
|4,412
|4,807
|1,252
|1,471
|Other assets
|20,966
|14,982
|2,561
|6,204
|Total assets
|$
|1,640,519
|$
|1,458,112
|$
|1,288,841
|$
|1,198,251
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|500,862
|$
|400,588
|$
|332,197
|$
|289,735
|Demand - interest-bearing
|264,652
|242,516
|238,328
|209,792
|Money market
|372,939
|304,340
|250,685
|224,913
|Savings
|142,857
|136,733
|109,025
|111,376
|Certificates of deposit
|142,067
|160,550
|168,183
|205,648
|Total deposits
|1,423,377
|1,244,727
|1,098,418
|1,041,464
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|8,347
|9,644
|22,466
|302
|Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|9,981
|10,895
|15,143
|17,981
|Junior subordinated debentures
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|10,310
|Other liabilities
|17,217
|17,894
|12,286
|12,293
|Total liabilities
|1,469,232
|1,293,470
|1,158,623
|1,082,350
|Shareholders' equity
|171,287
|164,642
|130,218
|115,901
|Liabilities & shareholders' equity
|$
|1,640,519
|$
|1,458,112
|$
|1,288,841
|$
|1,198,251
About Bank of Commerce Holdings
Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services in northern California along the Interstate 5 corridor from Sacramento to Yreka and in the North Bay wine region. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”.
