The Company informs that all the necessary agreement formalities with “Invega” on an additional EUR 1 million 18 thousand loan have been completed and starting from today the loan money is being transferred to travelers in accordance with submitted refund applications. Refund money will be transferred firstly for the earliest canceled trips. The Company will settle with all travelers before the end of February.

AB “Novaturas” on January 13, 2021 has announced about reached agreement and handled procedural formalities with the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania and business guarantee fund Invega on an additional EUR 1 million 18 thousand loan to cover travel due to a pandemic.

About Novaturas Group

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.