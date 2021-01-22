Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Medical Devices Market (2020-2025), by Device Type, Product, End-user, Applications, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The introduction of IoT has benefitted the healthcare industry in various ways. The connected medical devices are poised to solve the challenges faced by the healthcare industry.
The Healthcare industry, in recent years, has witnessed a growth of medical devices connected with each other via wireless monitoring services. The adoption of these devices is also increasing day by day owing to their reliability, effective patient monitoring and Government initiatives etc.
Moreover, the penetration of mobile and internet technology and spending on R&D activities are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in the year 2019 more than 45 new medical devices and technologies were approved by the US FDA. As of June 2020, more than 20 connected devices are sanctioned by the FDA.
However, the barriers such as high deployment cost, data security challenges, and an insufficient IoT infrastructure across the healthcare industry may hamper the market growth.
The report includes a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Device Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Stationary Medical Device
6.3 Implantable Medical Device
6.4 Wearable Medical Device
6.5 Non-wearable Medical Device
7 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 BP Monitor
7.3 Pulse Oximeter
7.4 Heart Rate Monitor
7.5 ECG Monitoring Device
7.6 Glucose Monitor
7.7 Insulin Pump
7.8 Portable GPS PERS
7.9 Smart Pill Dispenser
7.10 Others
8 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospital
8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centre
8.4 Specialty Clinic
8.5 Home Care Settings
9 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Remote Monitoring
9.3 Diagnostics Services
9.4 Treatment Services
9.5 Fitness Device
10 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Australia
10.5.5 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle East and Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12 Company Profiles
12.1 GE Healthcare, Inc.
12.2 OMRON Corporation
12.3 Medtronic Plc
12.4 Philips Healthcare
12.5 McKesson Corporation
12.6 Fitbit, Inc.
12.7 Johnson & Johnson
12.8 Boston Scientific Corporation
12.9 St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott)
12.10 AgaMatrix, Inc.
12.11 Dexcom
12.12 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
12.13 Polar Electro
12.14 IHealth Labs
12.15 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd
