Cambridge (UK) 22 January 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) discloses notifications of change in major shareholdings in the Company's shares.

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
NameCONGRA SOFTWARE SÀRL
City and country of registered office (if applicable)STRASSEN, GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:12 January 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):15 January 2021
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached82.16082.1632,796,741
applicable)		50.09050.09 



Number of voting rights % of voting rights
GB00BYN5BY0326,946,116082.160
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A26,946,11682.16
 

 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
GUIDO VAN DER SCHUEREN92.11 92.11
STICHTING ADMINISTRATIEKANTOOR GRAPHICUS99.81 99.81
CONGRA SOFTWARE SÀRL82.16 82.16
    
    
 
Place of completionLUXEMBOURG
Date of completion14 January 2021

About Global Graphics PLC
Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy.  Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK.  Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

Jill TaylorGraeme Huttley
Corporate Communications DirectorChief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.comEmail: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com