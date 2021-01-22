Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Privacy Management Software Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Privacy Management Software Market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period (2020-2025). Organizations have been struggling with the daunting task of protecting data of their operations. The greater involvement and initiatives with an increase in the number of privacy rules and various laws for data protection are driving the adoption of the privacy management software market.



The California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by the European Union have highlighted the importance of protecting data and the consequences of failing to do so for the organizations. Additionally, From the financial account data for the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), healthcare data for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), or managing the compliance for general risks that information thieves pose to everyone; hence, data protection is critical in managing information risk.



Organizations these days are subjected to protecting sensitive and private information in many ways. Hence, they are mandated to demonstrate diligence in maintaining the accurate inventories of personal data and how it is transmitted and handled. The growing advocacy and awareness have resulted in more pressure on the companies to provide the customer with insight on their data being utilized. This has resulted in increased adoption of privacy management software.



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the countries across the world have implemented precautionary measures. This has resulted in a rise in the adoption of video communication platforms. In the past four months, the new domain registration on these video communication platforms, including Zoom, has rapidly increased. According to the Checkpoint Security, since January 2020, more than 1700 new domains were registered and 25% of which registered in the first week of March 2020.



Additionally, due to this, cybercriminals also have started targeting these platforms. For instance, in March and April 2020, Zoom meetings have been comprised across the world. The CERT-In, the national agency to combat cyber-attacks have mentioned the unguarded usage of the Zoom meeting App can be vulnerable to cyber-attacks. However, the site is not the only one who was targeting amid this lockdown. The rise in attacks on these platforms is expected to attract more demand for privacy management software by these companies.



Key Market Trends



Rising Need to Achieve Compliance with Privacy Requirements



According to the HIPAA, the top 3 data breaches in the healthcare sector in the United States witnessed a combined loss of more than 5.2 million patient records, which includes organizations like Accudoc Solutions, UnityPoint Health, and Employees retirement system of Texas. The existence of cybercrime can be traced back to many years. Over these years, the threat has evolved to a severe problem for individuals, organizations, and hence, society at large. Therefore, data protection regulations also developed towards more stringent laws. This is estimated to drive the adoption of privacy management software by the organizations.

Following such instances, new regulations came into effect and have been formulated. For example, in the United Kingdom, the official statistics regarding the most common type of cybersecurity breaches are being published annually by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) in a report called the cybersecurity Breaches Survey.

The survey indicated that about 45% of businesses and 65% of charities have implemented Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) , where staff uses their own private devices, such as laptops, for work purposes. While these devices add flexibility at work, they also increase the need for data protection and privacy management solutions.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share



The North America region is a primary hub for all the major organizations across the world. The expansion of the retail industry and the growth of IoT are driving the demand for smart devices and mobiles in the region. Thus, companies must comply with data privacy regulations with the increasing pressure from the laws, advocacy, and awareness against the data breaches.

In the utility industry, the US government mandated the adoption of version 5 of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP) as the cybersecurity standard, and the healthcare industry abides by HIPPA requirements for securing data. This also includes the adoption of privacy management software.

Notably, the United States is experiencing an increasing number of cyber threats. According to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), the average number of breaches in the country has increased marginally over the past few years. According to the ITRC's recent estimates, the average number of data breaches faced by the United States increased from 614 breaches in 2013 to 1473 breaches in 2019.

Competitive Landscape



The privacy management software market appears to be highly competitive with the presence of many domestic and international players in the market. The market is moderately concentrated moving towards the fragmented stage in the near future. The key strategies adopted by the major players in the market are product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions, partnerships. Some of the major players in the market are OneTrust, TrustArc, Securiti, SAI Global, and SAP SE and among others.



May 2020 - OneTrust LLC. has announced a launch of two of its new products to support organizations in establishing ISO compliance and ISMS programs. These two products - OneTrust GRC Audit Management and Policy Management, enable the organization with a proactive, risk-based approach to auditing while streamlining policy development, distribution, and enforcement.

February 2020 - OneTrust LLC, has raised a funding of over USD 210 million in series B round led by Coatue and Insight Partners. With this funding, the company has reached a overall valuation of USD 2.7 billion. The company has planned to use the combined funding to continue to invest in meeting the widespread demand for our technology platform.

