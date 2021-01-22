22 January 2021, Limassol, Cyprus

SeaBird Exploration Plc (“The Company”) announces today that it has agreed to sell a total of 100,500 shares in Green Minerals AS to several buyers at a price of NOK 20 per share. Following the sale of shares SeaBird Exploration Plc owns 76.8% of the shares in Green Minerals AS.

The Company has decided to meet the interest from these buyers in the market place, but do not intend to sell any further shares in Green Minerals AS before the planned listing in Q1 this year. The Company anticipates that the application to Euronext Growth Oslo will be filed shortly and that the earlier communicated time schedule for a listing in Q1 2021 will be met. The cut-off date for the announced distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS to SeaBird`s shareholders will be announced as soon as the Company receives the approval by the Registrar in Cyprus.





For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh

CFO

Mob: +47 930 38 075

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.