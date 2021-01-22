NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN), the leading media brand in the foodservice industry, has revealed its 2021 NRN Power List, a list of 50 influential people who represent the best in restaurant leadership.



Selected by the editors of Nation’s Restaurant News, the 8th annual Power List is the definitive list of people who have demonstrated excellence in leading teams and communities, giving back during the unprecedented challenges of 2020, and actively committing to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The 2021 Power List also reflects Nation’s Restaurant News’ ongoing commitment to reflecting the rich diversity of the industry and telling stories that are often overlooked. The report showcases leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds and perspectives who model inclusive leadership that expands opportunity and access for both employees and customers.

Among those on this year’s NRN Power List:

Paul Brown, CEO, Inspire Brands

Brian Niccol, CEO, Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chip Wade, president, Union Square Hospitality Group

Charlie Morrison, CEO, Wingstop

JJ Johnson, chef/owner, FieldTrip

Lisa Ingram, CEO, White Castle

Pinky Cole, founder, Slutty Vegan ATL

Niren Chaudhary, CEO, Panera

José Andrés, founder, World Central Kitchen

David Deno, CEO, Bloomin’ Brands

Karim Webb, Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee and CEO, 4thMVMT

Scott and Ally Svenson, co-founders, MOD Pizza

The complete Power List report can be found h e re .

“This year, we looked at businesses that survived — even thrived — over the past year and saw a common thread of strong leadership and unshakeable company culture,” Nation’s Restaurant News executive editor Lisa Jennings said. “But true leadership is never just about one person. It ripples throughout companies and the communities they serve. So we put the spotlight on 25 notable restaurant leaders, and then we asked each of those leaders to point to a Power Player on their team who embodies the mission and values of the organization.”

The result is a Power List that features not only some of the biggest names in the restaurant industry, but also the people within their organizations who those leaders admire and draw inspiration from. The list celebrates leaders at all levels of these companies, including franchisees, chefs, regional directors, and store-level leaders including a standout 20-year-old restaurant manager for fast-casual chain &Pizza.

“We are using our annual Power List program not only to shine a spotlight on some of the most influential leaders in our business, but also to ask those leaders to join us in widening that spotlight,” said Sarah Lockyer, group director of the Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect. “We believe it is past time to build a more inclusive leadership pipeline in the restaurant industry. The executives on this 2021 Power List agree, and they have readily selected power players within their own organizations with an emphasis on identifying people of color, women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

The full Power List report is featured on NRN.com and in the January issue of Nation’s Restaurant News magazine. In the coming weeks, an exclusive Nation’s Restaurant News video series will feature candid conversations on leadership and innovation with the 2021 Power List leaders. Throughout the year, Nation’s Restaurant News will continue to follow these leaders with videos, webinars, and toward the end of the year, a special gathering at its CREATE conference and festival.

