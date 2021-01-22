MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIK Telecom, one of the largest independent internet service providers in Canada, announced today that they would provide up to 10Gbps fibre internet in the Markham area starting from October 1st, 2021. CIK has planned to invest up to $300 million in developing fibre optic infrastructure in the Markham area; while anticipating that the CRTC will lower the wholesale rates and expecting the incumbents to refund the overcharges retroactively to third-party internet providers dated back from April 2016 until today. The goal of the project is to expand fibre internet infrastructure and help improve the internet quality in the York Region.



CIK Fibre uses the latest fibre optic technology, which is the fastest and the most stable form of internet. Currently, CIK has been providing 1Gbps fibre internet to over 40,000 condo units in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. With the infrastructure being built in Markham, CIK customers in Markham will be able to use the fastest internet speeds up to 10Gbps with affordable prices and unlimited usage. The project has commenced, and it is expected that by the end of the first phase, over thousands of residents in Markham will be able to enjoy the fastest internet through CIK’s fibre network, at its earliest from August 1st, 2021.

Jordan Deng, CEO of CIK Telecom, said, “The current internet wholesale rates in Canada are way too expensive and unreasonable, which makes it very hard for third party internet providers to be able to compete fairly and provide affordable internet plans to Canadians. We often have to sell without profits to attract customers, which leaves us with no money to invest in upgrading or building future infrastructure. We need more support from the CRTC.”

CIK is meticulously waiting for the final ruling regarding the internet wholesale rates by the CRTC, order 2019-288. The decision will play a very important part in such future projects and would help ease the burden from the independent internet providers like CIK to compete with fair prices and aid to speed up the deployment of future internet infrastructures in Canada. With the world staying home due to the pandemic and using the internet more than ever, now is the time to act and make high speed internet access available in more locations with affordable prices.

CIK Telecom commits to all Canadians by providing the fastest internet plans at affordable prices with the best quality & support.

About CIK

CIK Telecom offers both residential and business telecom services including high-speed Cable and DSL internet, Fibre internet, Home Phone, Digital TV and Home Security services. Today, CIK has over 400 employees providing services and support to over 250,000 customers in Canada.

Contact

Management of Public Relations

CIK Telecom

social.cik@ciktel.com