Covina CA, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth of the PIM industry include rising demand for PIM solution from flourishing eCommerce industry and increasing need to offering enhanced customer services are driving the growth of the PIM market globally.
The global product information management market accounted for US$ 7.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.5%.
The report "Global Product Information Management Market, By Enterprise Type (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunication & IT, Government, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Management, Energy & Utility, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Increasing investment in product information management
Rising demand for centralized data storage of information related to products is driving the product information market. Centralized data storage is helping companies to easily manage and organize all the data related to its products. Data sources are updated with a single change in the centralized data storage, saving time and cost required for data management. Also, compliance and verification requirements are increasing due to the growing number of threats to information security. This provides safe and secure access to information stored in the centralized database. Access is granted only after completing verification of all the security credentials required. Product information management facilitates quick and easy access to the repository of information, at the same time strategic data storage techniques help in maintaining the data quality. Indexing and linking helps in reducing the time required to complete various processes related to data storage, increasing the operational efficiency. Marketing and sales of products are important processes to generate revenue.
Growing PIM industry
The market enables manifestation of products to achieve client centricity and unified customer view and provides a centralized system for improving the efficiency of promotional activities. All the distribution channels are managed effectively by using this solution. Integration of Big Data and business intelligence applications with cloud storage offers tremendous growth opportunities to the market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Product Information Management Market”, By Enterprise Type (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunication & IT, Government, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Management, Energy & Utility, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global product information management market includes SAP AG, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation., Informatica LLC, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Stibo Systems, ADAM Software NV, Agility Multichannel Ltd., InRiverAB and Pimcore GmbH.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
