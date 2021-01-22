Covina CA, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modular data centers are manufactured by integrating prefabricated modules that are built inside a factory and shipped to the client site where they assembled, deployed, and commissioned. These data centers are highly scalable and energy efficient and can be rapidly deployed to meet the clients current and near-term needs.
The global modular data center market accounted for US$ 17.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.5%.
The report "Global Modular Data Center Market, By Component (Solutions (All-In-One Containers and Independent Module Containers) and Services), By Data Center Size (Small, Mid-Size and Large), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029".
Increasing investment in research and development of biologics
Modular data centers are witnessing a growing demand, owing to the increasing number of environmental protection and energy consumption regulations laid down by various governments across the world. The mobility and scalability of modular data centers are driving the market. The mobility of modular data centers enables clients to relocate their data centers, rather than demolishing them and constructing a new one at a new site. The cooling units that are used in advanced modular data centers cool more effectively than traditional computer room air conditioning units. Disaster recovery advantages significantly drive the market growth. While there are organizations that take a modular approach to their data centers for the purposes of capacity planning, there are other organizations like the large organizations that leverage modular data centers for their disaster recovery operations.
By Component (Solutions (All-In-One Containers and Independent Module Containers) and Services), By Data Center Size (Small, Mid-Size and Large), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa)
The market report has been segmented on the basis of component, data center size and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration technologies market includes CUPERTINO ELECTRIC INC., Dell, Delta Power Solutions, Eaton, Hewlett Packard, Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Inspur Technologies Co.The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
