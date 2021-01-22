|Bid procedure, 2021-01-29
|Bonds
|SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1053. SE0002829192. 2039-03-30
SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1056, SE0004517290, 2032-06-01
KINGDOM OF SWEDEN, XS2226974504, 2030-09-09
|Bid date
|2021-01-29
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|1053: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK
1056: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK
XS2226974504: 250 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|1053: 500 mln SEK per bid
1056: 500 mln SEK per bid
XS2226974504: 250 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2021-02-02
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2021-01-22
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
