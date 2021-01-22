22nd January 2021

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd January 2021 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan: -
                                               

 

 

 		Partnership Shares
Purchase Date:
22/01/2021
Share Price:
£6.5073		Matching Shares
Award Date: 22/01/2021
Share Price:
£6.5073		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/01/2021
Jon Marchant19193,763
Katy Wilde19193,044
Lewis Alcraft19197,553
Alan Dale19191,625
Benjamin Ford1919250
Nicholas Wiles1919169

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

