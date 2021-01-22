Washington, DC, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a demonstration on how Hemp is America’s next natural resource, the National Hemp Association has produced and submitted to the White House, USDA and the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, an action plan detailing how hemp can be incorporated into the major climate initiatives identified by the Biden Administration.

Hemp became a legal commodity crop through the Hemp Farming Act of 2018 which was contained within the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018. Hemp, which had been absent in the American landscape for more than 85 years, is now seen as one of the most promising sustainable commodity crops; it not only consumes three times more CO2 than any other crop on the planet, it is used in a multitude of products including lightweight auto components, bio-plastics, housing and commercial buildings, fuel cells for electric vehicles, paper, textiles, food, cosmetics and nutraceuticals. As the world turns to using more plant-based products, hemp can save the family farm and mitigate climate change to improve the condition of humankind.

The NHA National Climate Action Plan has identified the following areas within the Biden-Harris Climate Change Policy where hemp can be a major contributor:

Infrastructure

Auto Industry

Transit

Power Sector

Buildings

Housing

Agriculture and Conservation

Environmental Justice

“History confirms that the world looks to America to lead change, be it industrial, cultural or environmental. This is more true today than ever before, as we look to combat the global climate crisis affecting humankind. We know American ingenuity will drive many of these solutions and can do so with plant-based technologies. Hemp, America’s newest commodity crop, will be at the forefront of this regenerative economic and social shift; helping create jobs, clean our soil and air, and introduce sustainable new products once only dreamed about. Hemp is America’s next natural resource.” — Geoff Whaling, Chair, National Hemp Association

NHA looks forward to working with Congress and the Biden Administration to help achieve a sustainable future using hemp.

You can read the full climate document here.

About the National Hemp Association:

NHA is a non-partisan non-profit corporation based in Washington D.C. with more than 50,000 supporters and members. With its Standing Committee of Hemp Organizations Members, NHA represents over 90% of the largest hemp-producing states in the United States. We are dedicated to the development of the domestic hemp industry. This goal will be attained by coordinating legislation, agricultural organizations, farmers, processors, manufacturers, and retail markets. The promotion of the hemp industry is congruent with the desire to improve the environment through production and utilization of hemp farming and products. We see a direct relationship between the products we use and stewardship of the land. www.nationalhempassociation.org

