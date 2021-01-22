VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:DASH) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (“Neptune” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be releasing its November 30, 2020 financial statements and management discussion and analysis next week.



Below are a number of financial highlights pertaining to the three months ended November 30, 2020 and for the period subsequent to period and up to the date of this news release.

The Company has achieved a positive net comprehensive income of $246,810 for the three months ended November 30, 2020.

Neptune had an 8% growth in total assets as of November 30, 2020 over August 31, 2020 and expects this to continue into Q2.

The Company’s cost cutting measures lowered cash costs from operations for the period by 31% over the same period in the prior year to $74,000.

The Company has zero debt at the period end and as of the date of this News Release.

The Company raised $300,000 subsequent to November 30 and those funds are being used to purchase a variety of crypto currencies.

The Company had 70 BTC loaned to Genesis Trading subsequent to period end, providing a consistent income stream of BTC for re-investment.

The Company’s three largest digital asset holdings as of the date of this release are 77 BTC, 139,530 ATOM, 2,006 DASH and 155 ETH. The Company also holds positions in BCH, Litecoin, Stellar, NEO, OMG, QTUM, FTM as well as the investment in the Protocol Crypto Fund and cash for strategic crypto currency purchases and operations.

The Company continues to purchase crypto daily in order to dollar cost average and is always optimizing its crypto portfolio in order to maximize growth for shareholders.

“We are pleased to present another successful quarter and have seen great performance in the sector subsequent to November 30, 2020. We continue to watch the crypto markets carefully in order to optimize our buying and staking regime,” stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO.

The Company also announces the grant of 6,000,000 stock options to directors and officers at a price of $0.20 pursuant to the Company’s share compensation plan.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

The Company has a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio with investments made in top market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance and associated blockchain technologies.

