SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeniusU, a subsidiary of Genius Group, a Singapore-based public limited company, today announced the launch of its Marketing 5.0 Microschool, taking place online from January 25 to February 19, 2021.



The high-powered masterclass will teach participants how to unlock the power of digital to generate 10x marketing success in 2021 with A.I.-driven marketing strategies.

Led by world renowned futurist and social entrepreneur, and New York Times Best Selling Author Roger James Hamilton and GeniusU’s CMO Suraj Naik, the exclusive program is designed to help company owners from startups to high-growth multi-million-dollar businesses to radically change their marketing.

“There is a growing group of our clients and partners around the world where the crisis has already ended for them,” said Hamilton. “They have a new plan and revenue streams that are not recovery-dependent. We’re sharing the same digital strategies with our participants.”

During this four-week microschool, the participants will get to learn, design, build, and launch proven marketing strategies, including A.I. ads, 1-1 customer journeys, A.I. chatbots, and podcasts with the support of our expert faculty who have experience running million dollar launches using the latest marketing tech. These strategies and tools are deliberately crafted to scale your business, no matter how the economy is doing.

The four-week masterclass covers:

How to create A.I.-based content and engagement strategy that drives more visitors and converts followers and subscribers to community members, prospects, and paid customers. How to use Marketing 5.0 strategies like A.I. ads, A.I. chatbots and customer pathway that generate low-cost, highly engaged leads into serial, high-ticket buyers. Learn how to build the most simple yet comprehensive view of each consumer to power 1-to-1 journeys using the specific lead magnet optimization tactic that will make your offer more effective and compelling to your audience. Examples of specific strategies that have helped Genius Group generate over $3 million in sales in last five months.

“Participants will understand how Marketing 5.0 strategies will be essential to business growth in 2021 and the digital decade ahead,” added Naik. “These specific A.I.-led strategies around ads, customer pathway, and integrated chatbots have already generated over $6 million for our group during the crisis, so they have been invaluable to us. These are steps that work for any size business, from freelancers to new startups to large enterprises, to create digital streams of revenue during crisis times and beyond.”

To read more about the content of the Marketing 5.0 Microschool, visit https://institute.geniusu.com/marketing5/

About Genius Group:

Genius Group is a $300+ million group of companies and is the world's #1 Entrepreneur Education Group. Genius Group was founded by futurist and social entrepreneur Roger James Hamilton. The Singapore-based public limited company also owns GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts Limited.

About Roger James Hamilton

World-renowned futurist and social entrepreneur Roger James Hamilton is the founder and CEO of Genius Group. Roger is the New York Times bestselling author of The Millionaire Master Plan, a practical guide to understanding how your mind works to enable you to live your most successful life. He is also the creator of Wealth Dynamics, Talent Dynamics and Impact Dynamics, tools used by over 1.4 million entrepreneurs to follow their flow.

All of Roger’s companies empower the Entrepreneur Movement – collectively growing our ability to create and contribute wealth. Roger studied architecture at Cambridge University before launching his first business, Free Market Media, in Singapore during his 20s. He was the founding chairman of the renowned Green School, Bali, where his three children were educated. Roger currently lives in Europe but, when permitted, travels extensively between the UK, USA, Southeast Asia and Australia.

www.rogerjameshamilton.com

Company Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com