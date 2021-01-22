New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Connolly’s Statement on the COVID-19 Vaccines

While the monumental undertaking of delivering millions of doses across the nation gets underway, Castle Connolly Top Doctors, peer-nominated and recognized for providing outstanding care, and its Medical Advisory Board stand united in support of COVID-19 vaccination. Immunizations have already begun with frontline healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities, where the virus has taken a catastrophic toll. From the mounds of science-backed research and testing readily available, we believe these vaccines to be almost universally well-tolerated. In fact, millions of people have already received them with little to no side effects.

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the safest, most effective way to get our country—and the globe— back on track, and we welcome you to join us as we get vaccinated ourselves. We trust the data behind the vaccines and appreciate the hard work the medical experts and scientists have done round the clock for months on end. Please protect yourself and your loved ones by social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated as soon as you are able.

As your trusted physicians, we are available to support you during these difficult times for our country and the world. Please let us know if you have questions or concerns. We are here to help. Go to castleconnolly.com to find a Top Doctor near you.

