Covina CA, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Various factors such as the customers’ shift toward video-based content across the OTT space and an increase in the adoption of ad-blocking software are expected to drive the adoption of the influencer marketing platform market.
The global influencer marketing platform market accounted for US$ 4.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 35.6%.
The report "Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, By Offering (Solution, and Service), By Application (Search & Discovery, Campaign Management, Influencer Relationship Management, Analytics & Reporting, and Others), By End-User (Fashion & Lifestyle, Marketing Agencies, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Increasing investment in Influencer Market
Increasing interest in video based content among population is the factor fuelling the growth of the market. The rise of social media has made it possible for companies, through influence, to expand customer participation. A large number of ages, along with a substantial number of influencers on social media platforms, like Instagram, enable companies to make use of marketing influencers to have a more significant impact on the industry. These factors will have a positive impact on the influencer marketing platform industry. Growing need for big data analytics for influencer marketing will also propel the growth of the market. The consumers move to overhead content and the growing use of ad-blocking software to increase the need for new marketing strategies. The growing demand for big data analysis, AI, and machinery training for influencer marketing generates numerous opportunities for suppliers in the industry. Rising need to create brand image is also driving the market
Rising adoption of influencer marketing platform
Widespread adoption of the platforms, several brands and firms are struggling to measure the performance of this platform. Such brands and firms are expected to provide ample opportunities to influencer marketers to collaborate with them, thereby boosting the market growth.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market”, By Offering (Solution, and Service), By Application (Search & Discovery, Campaign Management, Influencer Relationship Management, Analytics & Reporting, and Others), By End-User (Fashion & Lifestyle, Marketing Agencies, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global influencer marketing platform market includes AspireIQ Inc., InfluencerDB, IZEA Worldwide Inc., JuliusWorks Inc., Kolsquare, Launchmetrics, Lefty, Mavrck, NeoReach, Traackr Inc., and Upfluence Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
