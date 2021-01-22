Covina CA, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The developing technology landscape is leading to several industry verticals witnessing global transformation. This has resulted in the accretion of digital technologies and industrial systems into a single ecosystem.
The global threat intelligence market accounted for US$ 10.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.5%.
The report "Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Solution (Threat Intelligence Platforms, Security Information And Event Management (SIEM), Log Management, Security And Vulnerability Management (SVM), Identity And Access Management (IAM), Risk And Compliance Management, Incident Forensics, And User And Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)), By Application (SIEM, Security Analytics, Security and Vulnerability Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Incident Response), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Request a Free Sample Copy of this Business Intelligence Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4574
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Increasing investment in research and development of biologics
Growth in adoption of threat intelligence solution by SMEs, evolution of next generation security solutions in many organization & SMEs, and high implementation of threat intelligence solutions across various sectors are the major factors that drive the growth of the threat intelligence market. In addition, raise in incidences of security breaches and cybercrime in an organization fuel the growth of the threat intelligence market. The threat intelligence market is driven by factors such as the threat to data by the growing level of interconnectivity due to IoT and BYOD trends and increasing number of targeted attacks and ubiquitous APTs.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Threat Intelligence Market”, By Solution (Threat Intelligence Platforms, Security Information And Event Management (SIEM), Log Management, Security And Vulnerability Management (SVM), Identity And Access Management (IAM), Risk And Compliance Management, Incident Forensics, And User And Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)), By Application (SIEM, Security Analytics, Security and Vulnerability Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Incident Response), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Ask for a Discount on the Current Pricing @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4574
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global threat intelligence market accounted for US$ 10.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of solution, application, and region.
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Threat-Intelligence-Market-4574
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration technologies market includes IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., Anomali Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, McAfee LLC, Webroot Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., and Farsight Security Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
Key Topics Covered
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
PMI
Pune, INDIA
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
logo-alt.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: