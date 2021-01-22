Offers Popular Stepper and Video Slot Games to Michigan Online Players



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, is now delivering its iGaming content in the state of Michigan through multiple online casino operators via its proprietary Remote Game Server (RGS).

Everi is partnering with multiple providers to offer a wide variety of its top performing games, including Atomic Meltdown™, Cash Machine™, Double Ruby™, Triple Threat™, Smokin 777™ and many more.

“Everi is excited to now offer in Michigan our high-performing game content that is popular with players in land-based casinos and has become a proven performer with our other iGaming partner-operators,” said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. “Online players enjoy the slot experience of our games, and our new partnerships in Michigan demonstrate our focus on expanding our Digital gaming business to provide our world-class slot games to the continuously growing community of online players.”

About Everi

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi’s mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure cash and cashless-based financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers even more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com .

