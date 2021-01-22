Tints of Nature, a socially-responsible company, has been awarded B Corp™ certification. B Corps™ are businesses that meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Organic, vegan-friendly and natural Tints of Nature–Simply Healthier Hair Color now is available at Walmart.com. Tints of Nature contains more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients across its range.

PALM BEACH, FL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every new year brings resolutions to live healthier lives.

New Year’s Resolutions could require you to join a gym or eat healthier foods. Losing weight is a popular one.

But getting healthy takes on many aspects of your lives.

For years, women have had to use hair coloring systems that contained harmful chemicals , including some linked to illnesses.

Now, women in America can avoid these dangerous chemicals by trying Tints of Nature, an organic and natural hair coloring brand from the United Kingdom.

“Tints of Nature has eliminated these chemicals from our hair color products,” said Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature. “Our products contain more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients.”

Throughout almost 30 years since Perfitt founded Tints of Nature, the company has built a loyal following because of its emphasis on organic and plant-based ingredients.

On reviews.co.uk , Pam D wrote: “I was a double processed bleach blonde and tired of using harsh chemicals and watching my hair become dry and damaged … My hair looks and feels so healthy. Thank you!”

Added another customer said: “Thank you! My natural hair's platinum and porous, so because this color has no destructive ingredients, I'm able to put a blonde tint on and not wreck my hair.”

Perfitt said he is grateful when he hears from satisfied customers.

“Tints of Nature is dedicated to healthier hair color,” he said. “Our unique blend of natural and organic ingredients, combined with plant-derived extracts and vitamins C and E, will enhance, protect and moisturize your hair.”

Perfitt said consumers today are more concerned about the health and condition of their hair.

“We use the highest-quality ingredients by investing in innovative, ethical, and sustainable business practices,” Perfitt said, adding that he encourages everyone whose resolution for 2021 is to get healthy should include Tints of Nature in the positive changes they make for this year.”

To purchase Tints of Nature products, visit Walmart.com.

