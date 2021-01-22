BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans are more concerned about their skin than ever before.

The U.S. skin-care industry totaled almost $27 billion in 2018 and could reach $37 Billion by 2026.

Now, Bloom Beauty Essence® will soon shake up the skincare industry with its superfood supplement that promises daytime protection and nighttime regeneration and a skincare drink with collagen, which moisturizes the skin and decreases the appearance of wrinkles.

“People are concerned about their skin from too much sun causing damage to keeping it protected against pollution,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm. “Women, in particular, use skincare products to protect their skin.”

InStyle magazine recently asked 1,800 women in America from 18 to 74 to talk about their skin. The overwhelming majority of the women said having “good skin” is a priority in their lives.

“The InStyle survey comes as no surprise to me,” said Steiner-Kienzler.

However, many of the women disagreed on what constituted “good skin.” A majority of the women were concerned about “uneven skin tone” and dark under-eye circles and bags. Dryness was another concern for many of them.

“Whatever skin problems women are concerned about, we have developed a skincare supplement to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and provide radiant and firmer skin,” Steiner-Kienzler added. “R-Pharm developed a superfood supplement just for your skin.

“We also realized that our skin has different needs during the day and while we sleep, which is why we developed Bloom Beauty Essence® Day Spa and Night Spa,” she added.

The Day Spa supplement provides moisture to protect skin from the elements during the day, such as UV rays and pollution. Bloom Beauty Essence® Day Spa contains natural antioxidants from guava, amla fruit, and microalgae.

“The Day Spa formula provides a protective shield for your skin,” she added.

At night, Bloom Beauty Essence® realized the skin needs to regenerate, so the Night Spa replenishes lost moisture and luminosity for a radiant complexion in the morning.

Bloom Beauty Essence ® Night Spa contains pomegranate, which has been used as a “beauty treatment” for centuries, and gluten-free wheat extracts.

Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink with collagen is an innovative and effective skin care beverage for a nourishing alternative to sugary sweet drinks

Steiner-Kienzler said Bloom Beauty Essence® provides around-the-clock protection with its day and night spa supplement and skincare drink.

“We know people, especially women, are concerned about their skin. We developed Bloom Beauty Essence® to protect them all day long,” she added.

For more information, please visit walmart.com.

