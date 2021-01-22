PALM BEACH, FL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The modern approach to medicine treats symptoms.

However, if you are tired of the dog chasing its tail, functional medicine, which targets the underlying causes for illnesses, is an approach you should consider.

A leading functional nutritionist, Nathaly Marcus, has developed a holistic health philosophy along with high-quality dietary supplements.

“Our health philosophy is simple. Get people addicted to healthy lifestyle choices,” said Marcus, founder and nutritionist for Health Addiction, a wellness company in Mexico City. “At Health Addiction, we have developed functional dietary supplements that promote health, not mask symptoms.”

“Health Addiction’s research and development team developed supplements that address aging challenges, the immune system, weight, joint care, and gut health,” Ms. Marcus said. “You have to treat the entire person if you want to improve their quality of life.”

Marcus emphasized that health issues are interconnected.

“You can take pain killers to mask joint pain,” she said. “But if you are obese, the stress on your joints will still exist even if you take pain killers or drugs to strengthen your bones.”

Marcus said people need to embrace a holistic approach to their health, which is why Health Addiction developed functional supplements that address the immune system, obesity, joint problems, and gut health.

Marcus is no newcomer to functional health.

Marcus, Mexico’s first functional nutritionist, trains other nutritionists, coaches and doctors about functional medicine's benefits.

After successfully helping people in Mexico get healthy, Health Addiction plans to introduce eight popular functional supplements to American consumers:

ESSENTIAL 5 addresses the five most important health pillars: nervous system, gut health, immune system, and cardiovascular system. It also provides an energy boost.

GLOW PACK helps regenerate and build healthy, radiant skin, hair and nails.

PRE + PROBIOTIC COMPLETE FORMULA helps regenerate the gut system and support the immune system.

THERMO BURN MAX is a unique fat burner formula for weight loss.

GUT BALANCE optimizes gut function, decreases gut inflammation, and improves nutrient absorption.

SPORT COLLAGEN BOOSTER promotes ligament and joint elasticity and structure.

SPIRULINA + CHLORELLA + MORINGA COMPLEX helps detoxify the body, support the immune system and promote cell regeneration.

GASTRO 360 optimizes proper gut function and aids in heartburn, colitis, nausea and, acid reflux problems.

“We are beginning 2021. It’s a new year. Now is the time to take stock of your health and adopt healthy lifestyle choices,” Marcus said. “Get enough sleep, eat healthy foods, exercise, and, just like more than 70 percent of American adults, find dietary supplements that will provide you with a 360-degree approach to your health. Try Health Addiction supplements.”

For more information, please visit Health Addiction online .

Robert Grant Health Addiction (561) 421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com