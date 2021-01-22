Long Island, New York , Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you interested in or already considering the Kibo Code Quantum Program?



Well, my team and I spent the last 10+ days questioning and researching everything about the new Kibo Code Quantum Training, Software, Discount & Bonuses, read the success stories of past students, and wanted to share our Surprising Conclusions with the world.

The exciting insights we’ll be sharing are based on recent news revealed by the founders, industry experts, and real-life students of the 2020 Kibo code edition, so I believe we can make some reasonable conclusions about what is to come.

>>NOTE : If you have never heard about the Kibo Code Quantum or e-Commerce in general, we recommend attending the Free Webinar Session before the program’s launch as that would be profoundly advantageous.

Course Title Kibo Code Quantum Course Content Premium Ecommerce Training and Mentorship Program Trainers Aidan Booth & Steven Clayton Course Modules 8 Modules Course Duration 8-Weeks Registration Click Here To Join (Limited Early-bird Access) Payment Methods PayPal, Credit/Debit Card payments Official Website Click Here





With that being said, let’s jump right in.

What is Kibo Code Quantum? (New 2021 Version)

The Kibo Code Quantum is a complete training program and proven e-commerce system that helps interested parties master a unique style of e-commerce to build, run, and scale online stores.

In layman’s terms, the program centers on building and automating eCommerce stores as online “passive income” assets.

In fact, it has been disclosed that the new 2021 Kibo Code Quantum program isn’t simply going to be a “relaunch” or “reboot” of the first version.

Meaning, the live trainings, tools, software, and the overall mentorship program will be entirely new.

For instance, last time people had to pay for Shopify to host their online e-Commerce stores.



This time, new Kibo Code Quantum students won’t need to because they’ll get free permanent access to a new private e-commerce platform that Steve & Aidan spent hundreds of thousands of dollars this year building, to make running with this business model EVEN FASTER and EASIER for people.

MUST SEE: Critical “Kibo Code Quantum” Free Report For Interested Parties (Unexpected).

It gets better…

In the first iteration of The Kibo Code program, the focus was mainly on PAID TRAFFIC as the only key element to quick profits with this business model.

This time, Steve Clayton & Aidan Booth will be putting a major focus on FREE TRAFFIC with the Kibo Code Quantum. This means driving targeted website visitors (for free) from Facebook, SEO, Instagram, and from other traffic sources that will be only & exclusively revealed on the Official Kibo Website Here.

This means, you (as a potential Kibo Code Quantum student) will have an ARSENAL of free traffic generation methods and strategies that the founders have been testing and perfecting throughout the past year.

Their goal?

Get students to start making sales and generating Cash-Flow while sticking to free traffic…without breaking the Bank to get things rolling.

Here is what’s also interesting:

Even with the first version being a huge success, transforming the lives of thousands of past Kibo Code users, Steven Clayton and Aidan Booth explained on the Free 2021 ‘Kibo Book’ & Profit Map how they put so much effort, money, and labored time into scrutinizing all their previous software and training’s potentialities to ensure the ‘BEST’ in 2021.

If you’re interested to know more about the latest version of Kibo Code program and what it will look like, be sure to attend the EARLY BIRD Free Training Workshops and Webinars before they fill to capacity.

How Does the Kibo Code Quantum work?

Before we dive into the proven system behind the Kibo Program, here is an interesting fact that Aspiring Kibo students should be aware of, first:

New Kibo students should expect a top-of-the-line, expert-level mentorship from founders Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton via the Kibo Code Quantum online training curriculum.

…More about what to expect from the Kibo Code Quantum program in the “Bonuses section” down below!

For anyone who missed the original 2020 Kibo Code program, we expect the new version to relatively match the same core process as the original Kibo e-Commerce business model.

That being said, here’s how the Full Process works, Step-by-Step:

Using the tools that the Kibo Code program has handy, students will get a generic website domain.

You will be fully assisted to set up a store with a preloaded site and high-converting theme.

You’ll then learn then how to pinpoint and upload profitable products using new 2021 Kibo software (from a selection of about 3 Million items).

You load up the website with different product listings (no image or text creation required).

Steve & Aidan will then instruct you on how to send instant (FREE and/or PAID), targeted using untapped methods.

When sales are made, USA-based suppliers will deliver products directly to your customers.

(orders get delivered FAST as they're not coming from China, and you never touch ANY inventory or buy anything upfront).

Lastly, optimize the site by picking the most profitable merchandise and eliminating those that do not sell well, and keep on scaling up, replicating the process over and over to identify additional winning products, whilst simultaneously increasing profits.

Of course, there are additional elements too. However, this is the basic process.



And the best part is…

If you decide to join the Kibo Code Quantum Mentorship program, you will receive extensive training, software, proven storefront & product pages, ‘best-sellers’ product databases, and identification tools, a control center, Permanent Coaching , 24/7 support, private community, and a whole LOT more to “escape the technology barrier” and make building, running, and scaling a new e-Commerce business even Faster and Easier for new Kibo Code Quantum students.

To get a clear idea about the Kibo Code Quantum 2021, we would all be wise to attend the Free Early-bird Workshop Training.

Kibo Code Quantum Program Training & Modules’ Expectations:

IMPORTANT: The Kibo Code Quantum program is a fully-upgraded edition of the last Kibo Code version that will be done LIVE, meaning any publisher or online marketer who claims to be a member and has already gone through the training without EXPLICITLY disclosing that they are providing information based on the last 2020 version of the Kibo Code program, should not be trusted, nor taken seriously.

That being said, I’d like to highlight the fact that the founders left us with only a few ideas about the new course modules, and it is keeping us all on the edge of our seats.

At this time, no one other than the creators has many clues about the Kibo Code Quantum course. For anyone who missed enrolling in the first version (Kibo Code), here is what we know about the modules contained in the 8-week long program.

With that, let’s now go over what’s been covered in the last Kibo Code edition and what’s expected to be fairly similar.

Module 1 - CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE: This module gives you classified training revealing every step of the Kibo Code system. It is essentially your introduction to eCommerce.





This module gives you classified training revealing every step of the Kibo Code system. It is essentially your introduction to eCommerce. Module 2 - STORESTORM : In this module, you get access to exclusive Kibo resources like Kibo Accountability Program, Contests, Kibo Kickstart, Kibo Live Event Information, etc.

And it’s also where you get live assistance to build professionally-looking shops that were tested and proven to convert cold traffic into consumers.





: In this module, you get access to exclusive Kibo resources like Kibo Accountability Program, Contests, Kibo Kickstart, Kibo Live Event Information, etc. And it’s also where you get live assistance to build professionally-looking shops that were tested and proven to convert cold traffic into consumers. Module 3 - HAND-PICKED PRODUCTS : This module reveals to you five hand-picked winning products to quickly start gaining experience, and importantly, making sales and profits.





: This module reveals to you five hand-picked winning products to quickly start gaining experience, and importantly, making sales and profits. Module 4 - PROFIT VAULT : This module gives you exclusive access to some done-for-you services and products from Kibo Code’s secret repository.





: This module gives you exclusive access to some done-for-you services and products from Kibo Code’s secret repository. Module 5 - TRAFFIC BLACK BOX : This module introduces you to some unique traffic generation methods which will bring instant visitors to your website from untapped sources, without any guesswork.

( Hint: Google Shopping Traffic & Microsoft Ads)



REMEMBER: This time round, Steve & Aidan will put a major focus on FREE TRAFFIC with The Kibo Code Quantum





: This module introduces you to some unique traffic generation methods which will bring instant visitors to your website from untapped sources, without any guesswork. ( Google Shopping Traffic & Microsoft Ads) This time round, Steve & Aidan will put a major focus on FREE TRAFFIC with The Kibo Code Quantum Module 6 – ORACLE X: This module focuses on teaching you the art of product bidding or product research with the use of proprietary software that will help accelerate your profits.





This module focuses on teaching you the art of product bidding or product research with the use of proprietary software that will help accelerate your profits. Module 7 – KIBO ACADEMY: Kibo Academy is the 24/7 support system operated by Kibo Code’s Quantum team of experts. This academy’s sole purpose is to help Kibo graduates clarify their doubts and optimize their performance.





>>More genuine information can be found at the Official Website.

The modules listing hopefully gave you a much clearer understanding of the original Kibo Code program. However, it would NOT be wise to assume that the new Kibo Code Quantum will follow the same modules or exercises as the mentors, Steve Clayton and Aidan Booth, already disclosed that there will be Major Changes in The 2021 edition.

About the Creators: Aidan Booth & Steven Clayton

If you are inexperienced in the digital marketing domain, then you probably haven’t heard of Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton, which is okay. These two flourishing e-commerce giants had previously fought much to be where they are now.

Here’s a little backstory: Booth had moved from his home country of New Zealand in 2003 to Argentina. Due to the language barrier, no sane business was going to provide him a work!



So Aidan had to resort to his own devices to generate income and ended up setting up multiple affiliate sites in 2005.

After some ups and down’s as an affiliate marketer, Booth’s internet business evolved in 2010 upon meeting Steve Clayton, who was the CFO of a Fortune 500 company and experienced digital marketer.

In fact, Steve Clayton & Aidan Booth joined forces in October 2013, and have been part of many successful online ventures.



Together, they have built and scaled tens of Ecommerce businesses to multiple 7-figures leveraging the same Kibo Code system that they never stopped improving and perfecting over the years.

Must-Know “Pros & Cons” of the Kibo Code Quantum System:

Let’s now cover some of the advantages and disadvantages of joining the fully-upgraded Kibo Code Quantum program

More on the founders’ Exclusive Bonuses origial price of ($13k+) right below!

PROS:

Comprehensive, easy, and proven method that everyone can understand.

Kibo System has been repeatedly proven by previous real-life students (without any prior knowledge or experience in any online business).

Kibo System has been (without any prior knowledge or experience in any online business). Live coaching calls and weekly webinars (with availability of replays).

It comes with Kibo Code Quantum Bonus offers ( $13k+ of real value ) that are only accessible to new 2021 members.

that are only accessible to new 2021 members. Training is given by internet marketing gurus who have extensive track records in the field.

in the field. There are zero traffic issues in the program (Free & Paid).

You do not need any inventory or buying products yourself. You don’t even have to worry about putting up any capital upfront (aside from the course’s cost) to establish your shop.

(aside from the course’s cost) to establish your shop. Students won’t have any supplier-related issues due to suppliers being vetted by the program.

This new version offers students the option to only drive free web traffic, so you’re NOT obliged to spend on ads.

offers students the option to only drive free web traffic, so you’re NOT obliged to spend on ads. Sellers do not have to communicate directly with consumers. So if you are not a fan of direct-customer service conversations, no problem !

Kibo has proven benefits and focuses solely on profitable products .

. Real results for members who are attentive to the teachings and “put in the work” during the first weeks. So, this program is worth the investment because you have expert leadership showing you what to do!

So, this program is worth the investment because you have expert leadership showing you what to do! Users receive a full money-back guarantee (30-days).

No eCommerce experience is needed!



CONS:

Enrollment closes February 04, 2021 or when the program fills to capacity.

Earnings may not start right off the bat (Day 1).

The cost of the program might be a pause for some people. This program does have a premium price as it offers top-notch training, permanent mentorship, software and guidance.

Can the Kibo Code Quantum help you make (serious) money online?

Listen, I was a little skeptical at first that this program was a bunch of hype, so if you feel that way, then it makes sense.

Perhaps it is that the Kibo Code Quantum concept is unique and is designed for people who are willing to put in the work (especially during the first 4-weeks to see quick results).

However, as I mentioned before, upon our in-depth research on the program, seeing hundreds upon hundreds of testimonials, case-studies, reading the new Kibo Code Quantum Book & Profit-Map, and analyzing how the Kibo system was engineered… I learned I could entrust that the program can help its students earn more money than one would think, as the whole methodology behind the Kibo system is definitely results-driven! And, if someone doesn’t make what they thought, they get their money back.

If you like the idea of making $500 to $1000 every day just by sitting in the comfort of your home and not working 24/7? Well, this is what previous Kibo Code students have achieved and the Kibo Code Quantum program promises you!

Kibo Code Quantum Price, Discount & Bonuses (2021)

The Kibo Code Quantum costs $3,497, but there will be a payment program of 4 months in place for those who are unable to make a lump sum payment up-front.

However, if you’re looking for a Kibo Code Quantum discount, you can take the one-time payment of $3,497 to save yourself an extra $491 that you would otherwise pay if you choose the payment-plan option.

There is a 30-day money-back guarantee as well, so there is truly zero risk for those who want to try it out but are not 100% certain if it’s for them.

Interested parties who want to join Kibo can do so from the Official Website Link Here and receive unbelievable bonuses from the inventors themselves.

These bonuses are described below:

Bonus 1: The Secret Live Mastermind (Original price $4,997)

Bonus 2: Kibo Code Live Recordings (Original price $3,997)

Bonus 3: 7-Figure Scaling Secrets (Original price $4,997)

Remember that these Kibo Code Quantum bonus items are completely free of cost and included in the original price of the program.

Kibo Code Quantum Review & Final Verdict!

How do you get a piece of the action when the doors for e-commerce are wide open to the opportunity for you to make significant money online?

That’s where we get answers from: Kibo Code Quantum!

Here’s the thing, when you learn from the Kibo code program, you learn from two of the best Ecommerce minds in the business who know how to connect the right people (buyers) to the right products (sales), and that’s an Extremely Profitable skill you can learn from this program.

So as a quick reminder, the eight-week program features Kibo’s advanced software, winning product database, around-the-clock support, live lessons, coaching calls & weekly webinars, permanent assistance, mentorship, and a money-back guarantee.

That being said, here’s something we can both agree on…

…2020 was a wild year, and we all probably want a fresh start in 2021. So if Financial Freedom is one of your New Year’s Resolutions, joining the Kibo Code Quantum Program today would be the first step to take as this training could potentially change your life.

>>>Click Here To Visit the NEW Kibo Code Quantum Website.

Media Contact

You can contact Kibo Code Quantum for any questions, comments, or testimonials.

Contact Person: Somer Anderson

Email: support@kibocode.live

Phone: United States & Canada: (949) 533-2674

About DigitalBureau

DigitalBureau is a data-driven research team that provides helpful, honest, and accurate recommendations that are best for online consumers.

DigitalBureau is made of researchers, writers, and category experts, all obsessed with details. They rigorously research and test for hundreds of hours in every category so that consumers don’t have to.





This news has been published for the above source. DigitalBureau [ID=16498]

