BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it will open its 16th dispensary nationally and fourth retail location in Illinois : BEYOND / HELLO™ Bloomington. The new store location will begin serving adult-use cannabis customers on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

“A year after Illinois’ adult-use program launched, legal cannabis sales surpassed more than $1 billion,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “Located in one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in Illinois that’s home to two universities, our second retail location in Bloomington-Normal and fourth in the state will help us meet the unprecedented consumer demand for cannabis products in the Prairie State. As we move into the New Year, we will also continue to broaden access to high-quality cannabis products as well as explore new growth opportunities in Illinois that deliver value to our patients, customers and shareholders.”

BEYOND / HELLO™ Bloomington, conveniently located near two universities, will begin serving customers on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Customers can shop for adult-use cannabis products in-store and through its online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com , which enables consumers to view real-time pricing and product availability, and then reserve products for convenient in-store pickup.



BEYOND / HELLO™ Bloomington carries high-quality, adult-use cannabis brands and products, including flower, extracts, edibles, vapes, topicals, tinctures, sublinguals and merchandise. Its expertly trained staff is also available during normal store hours to help adult-use customers identify and select the best cannabis products to meet their various needs and desires. The licensed storefront is ADA accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly and offers a standing 10% discount to seniors and veterans and active military service people with identification. In addition, Illinois medical marijuana patients can continue to shop at BEYOND / HELLO™ Normal during normal store hours.

The City of Bloomington is located in the heart of Central Illinois and is the County Seat of McLean County, the largest county in Illinois. Bloomington ( pop. 76,610 ) is a twin city with the Town of Normal ( pop. 52,497 ), located near Interstates 39, 55 and 74 as well as US Route 51 and State Route 9. The twin cities are also serviced by two major railroad lines and Amtrak, as well as air transportation at the Central Illinois Regional Airport, one of the fastest growing airports in the country, which services commuter, corporate and private aircrafts.



About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.jushico.com/ , https://twitter.com/wearejushi and https://linkedin.com/company/jushi-inc.

