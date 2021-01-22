HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today announced that it completed a $30 million sale (before commission and other fees) of its common stock through its “at-the market” (“ATM”) offering program previously disclosed. The offering was upsized by $5 million from the previous announcement. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes, other capital expenditures and new restaurant expansion.



This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of the Company.

