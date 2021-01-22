ST. HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaymar Limited (“Shaymar”) announces that it has disposed of certain Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (the “Class B Shares”) of Orca Energy Group Inc. ("Orca") pursuant to the substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) recently completed by Orca.



Orca commenced the Offer on December 14, 2020, and the expiration date of the Offer was January 20, 2021. On January 21, 2021, Orca announced the results of the Offer, and indicated that it has acquired an aggregate of 6,153,846 Class B Shares at a price of Cdn. $6.50 per share.

Shaymar tendered its entire holding of Class B Shares, being 4,694,870 Class B Shares, to the Offer. As a result of pro-rationing pursuant to the terms of the Offer, Orca has acquired 1,513,779 Class B Shares tendered by Shaymar for total consideration payable to Shaymar of Cdn. $9,839,561. Shaymar’s beneficial ownership and control of Class B Shares has thereby decreased to 3,181,091 Class B Shares, which represents approximately 17.4% of the outstanding number of Class B Shares after completion of the Offer. Before the commencement of the Offer, Shaymar had beneficially owned and controlled 4,694,870 Class B Shares representing approximately 19.3% of the outstanding Class B Shares at that time.

Shaymar did not tender any of its Class A Common Shares to the Offer. As of the date hereof, Shaymar beneficially owns and controls 1,741,975 Class A Shares, representing approximately 99.5% of the outstanding Class A Shares.

Shaymar has disposed of Class B Shares pursuant to the Offer in order to partially realize upon its investment in Orca. In the future, Shaymar may discuss with management and/or the Board of Directors of Orca and/or other persons any of the transactions listed in clauses (a) to (k) of item 5 of Form 62-103F1 of National Instrument 62-103 — The Early Warning System and Related Take-over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. Further, Shaymar continually evaluates its investment in Orca, and may, based upon such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease its shareholdings pursuant to market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, in each case in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The shares of Shaymar are owned by a trustee on behalf of the W. David Lyons (2008) Settlement.

The address of Orca's head office is c/o Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola VG1110, British Virgin Islands.

Shaymar’s address is c/o Vistra Trust Company (Jersey) Limited, 4th floor, St. Pauls’ Gate 22-24 New Street, St. Helier, Jersey J31 4TR.

An early warning report will be filed by Shaymar in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For further information, or a copy of the early warning report filed by Shaymar, please contact Shaymar in care of David W. Ross at (403) 260-0296.