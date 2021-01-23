Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated December 9, 2020, December 11, 2020 and December 24, 2020, that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Corporation sold an aggregate of 2,999,622 common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Offered Shares") at a price of C$0.68 per Offered Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,039,742.96. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, the Corporation sold an aggregate of 8,800,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,984,000. With the close of this Offering, the Corporation now has 40,937,668 common shares outstanding.

Paradigm Capital Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. acted as finders (each, a "Finder") in connection with the final tranche of the Offering. In consideration for acting as a finder in connection with the final tranche of the Offering, the Corporation paid an aggregate of C$31,048.80 in cash finder's fees to the Finders, representing 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offered Shares that were sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, and issued an aggregate of 45,660 non-transferable warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to purchase common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Finder's Warrant Shares") to the Finders, representing 6% of the Offered Shares that were sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, with each Finder's Warrant being exercisable for one Finder's Warrant Share at a price of C$0.68 per Finder's Warrant Share until January 22, 2023. In addition to the finder's fees, the Corporation also paid administrative fees in the amount of C$49,499.97 in respect of three subscriptions under the Offering.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund project milestone payments, exploration and development activities and general working capital expenses.

The securities issued in connection with the closing of the final tranche of the Offering are subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws which will expire on May 23, 2021. The Offering is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Doré Copper

Doré Copper Mining Corp. is a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada. Doré Copper has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau mining camp that has historically produced 1.6 B lbs of copper and 3.2 M oz of gold. In addition, the Corporation has optioned the high-grade Joe Mann gold mine (historical production 1.17 M oz at 8.26 g/t Au). The land package includes 12 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60 kilometre radius of the Corporation's 2,700 tpd mill (Copper Rand Mill).

The Corporation's current focus is to grow mineral resources and re-develop the high-grade Corner Bay (Cu-Au), Cedar Bay (Au-Cu), and Joe Mann (Au) deposits. The Corporation has resumed its drilling program starting at Corner Bay with approximately 6,000 meters of drilling, which will lead to an updated mineral resource estimate in Q2 2021 and PEA in H2 2021.

For further information, please visit the Corporation's website at www.dorecopper.com or refer to Doré Copper's SEDAR filings at www.sedar.com or contact:

Ernest Mast Laurie Gaborit President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Investor Relations Phone: (416) 792-2229 Phone: (416) 219-2049 Email: emast@dorecopper.com Email: lgaborit@dorecopper.com

