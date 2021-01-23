Pembroke Pines, FL, Jan. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Change can be unnerving, simply because it presents us with something new, something we have not seen before. Uncertainty around changing circumstances makes it difficult to prepare for the future. Yet, preferred or not, change is a constant in life and can actually be a positive force! With the right resources and approach, one can efficiently navigate changes for the better. This is a reality that the cruise industry is learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Protocols and the Travel Industry

The travel industry has been one of the hardest-hit industries in the world. Airlines, cruise lines, and railways have all seen the demand for their services fall dramatically. Cruises, in particular, have been finding new ways to navigate all the changes that the global pandemic has brought with it. Popular cruise line Incruises, for example, has reduced the number of people aboard each cruise to allow for social distancing. In addition, it is required for cruisers to wear masks and follow other sanitation practices.

In addition to the changes made aboard, it also does not hurt that most cruise ship passengers who had their cruises delayed or cut short at the onset of the pandemic have decided to receive credit for a future cruise - versus opting for a refund. Many of the small islands that depend on cruise ship docking to help their economies are also creating special tourist corridors to accommodate visitors again - including those of cruises. This is a positive trajectory for cruise lines and the wider international travel community.

Changes in cruises

With the changes we’ve already mentioned, one thing that many people will appreciate is an upgraded medical center in case of an outbreak. There are also expected to be daily temperature checks and regular testing where necessary. Sanitization stations will be a dime a dozen across the length and breadth of the cruise ship, and more.

Of course, there are still plenty of opportunities to have fun on board. There will be lots of virtual reality and simulation options available to ensure that the entertainment options while aboard are wide and varied. Dinners will feature crew members serving guests as an alternative to the typical buffet meal serving style and tables for those opting to dine in will be spread sufficiently apart to facilitate social distancing protocols. There is also the option to take food to go whenever you want, if you want to eat away from others.

All these changes are designed to keep passengers safe while ensuring they have all the fun in the world.

The Added Economic Bonus of Cruise Liners Like Incruises International

Launched in May 2016, Incruises International is the world's largest subscription-based membership cruise club where members can use cruise dollars to travel on cruises. Importantly, there are compensation options and financial incentives to be had from these memberships. Considering changed travel protocols, together with reduced costs, it’s pretty clear that the business model of Incruises will help them moving forward. After all, chances are that many of the changes and protocols implemented this year will be maintained long into 2021 and perhaps even 2022.

The psychological benefits of being able to go on a cruise and get a much-needed mental and physical break are always welcomed. That said, it does not hurt that membership cruise lines, like Incruises, offer up a way for members to save and earn money while they enjoy an awesome vacation - albeit a shorter one. It's likely that cruise trips are going to be shorter in order to promote safety.