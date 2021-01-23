NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading minority and certified woman-owned national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Boral Limited (“Boral” or the “Company”) (Other OTC:BOALY).



On December 5, 2019, Boral revealed that it identified financial irregularities in its North American window business, involving the misreporting of inventory levels and raw material and labor cost at the window plants, and was conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

Then, on February 9, 2020, Boral revealed that its investigation found inflated earnings at its North American window-making business and announced that the Company had fired the division's vice president of finance and financial controller.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell from $13.80 per share on February 7, 2020 to $12.72 per share on February 10, 2020: a $1.08 or 7.83% drop.

