San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Few companies put their customers first like Jeremy McGilvrey does. His passion to ensure his clients succeed is second to none. Jeremy states, “I lose way more sleep worrying about my clients’ success than I do my own success.”

Chances are if you have ever purchased a product on Amazon, the first thing you did was immediately scroll down to the reviews. If the reviews were negative, you moved on. If the reviews were positive, you made a purchase.

In a world where customer reviews tend to drive the money needle exponentially when it comes to a business's revenue -- it seems Jeremy has aced this exam.

On Jeremy McGilvrey’s website, one of his clients is in tears giving a raving review of his services. It’s uncommon to find people so passionate about a brand. In her video she says, “I surpassed the largest income that I have ever collected in a single month. I’m sitting poolside, my kids are sleeping peacefully, I’m sure I look as tired as I feel -- I just want you to know you have contributed greatly to my success. The reason why I have collected and earned as much as I have this month is because of you. If you ever think what you do does not matter -- know it does.”

With a business culture that has evolved into instant gratification, it’s no wonder finding entrepreneurs who care more about their clients’ success than their own success is challenging.

Jeremy McGilvrey believes, “If you’re attempting to build a business or brand that can stand the test of time regardless of economic circumstances, it’s imperative to put your customer’s needs ahead of your own.” He adds, “Too many business owners want to be the hero of the story, when you allow your clients to be the hero and you become the guide, the paradigm shifts.”

From countless client success stories, to a multitude of five star reviews on his Google my business listing, and hundreds and hundreds of Amazon five star reviews on his bestselling books -- it’s likely many business owners could soar to new heights by embracing Jeremy McGilvrey‘s philosophy of putting the customer first.

It’s an old adage said by one of the legendary motivational speakers Zig Ziglar: You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help other people get what they want.

In an ever changing global environment, professionals who adhere to Jeremy McGilvrey‘s guidance of making their clients the hero rather than themselves, will inevitably create remarkable and sustainable success for the companies they create.

To learn more about Jeremy McGilvrey and the services he offers visit:

https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com

About Jeremy McGilvrey

Jeremy McGilvrey is a Harvard-educated number one bestselling author. Jeremy helps business owners take their companies from brick-and-mortar to click-and-order by leveraging the massive power of the Internet. He has been featured in virtually every major publication across the globe.

Media Details

Company: Jeremy McGilvrey, Bestselling Author

Email: hi@jeremymcgilvrey.com

Telephone: 800.746.1522

Website: https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com





Attachment