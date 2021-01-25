It is a portable, wearable device meant to help reduce migraine, tension headaches. Tension relief Aculief is well suited for you if you continuously experience a lack of energy and constant stress.

It is a portable, wearable device meant to help reduce migraine, tension headaches. Tension relief Aculief is well suited for you if you continuously experience a lack of energy and constant stress.

New York, Jan. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifestyle changes and styles, like working and using screens for long periods of time, have brought about migraines and headaches. Headaches can be such a nuisance while taking a toll on your health. At times, they can be so debilitating that they affect how you go about your day. They are also prevalent in individuals who have diabetes due to high or low blood sugars.

Consequently, people may resort to using painkillers to alleviate the pain. The painkillers purchased are frequently over-the-counter medications. Such medications have assured you to assist you in eradicating your migraine for good; unfortunately, a few of them have stood up to their assurance and been successful. In addition to that, some individuals opt to try out new preventative supplements purchased both on a doctor's prescription and over-the-counter. However, most reviews and studies show that the new preventative supplements failed to work, hence did not please the consumers.

Besides, acquiring a perfect solution to achieve tension relief has been such an endeavor and constant stress for many patients. Most individuals suffering from tension may often opt for a cooling and calming practice that can help free themselves from pain.

Luckily, Aculief is the best alternative to both prescription and over the counter drugs. It is a portable, wearable device meant to help reduce migraine, tension headaches. Migraines are characterized by burning sensations in the body, sensitivity to mild sound, smell, excessive throbbing aches, accompanied nausea and vomiting. Tension relief Aculief is well suited for you if you continuously experience a lack of energy, constant stress, and energy imbalance.

History Of Aculief

The brain behind the wearable gadget for tension relief is a man named Jon Doogan who had suffered from constant migraines and related issues such as tension and stress. While in college, he complained about his frequent pains, and one of his friends recommended exerting pressure on his LI4 acupressure point.

If you go read through the history of his discovery, you'll be astounded by how he went on to do at the stop between the thumb and index finger and discovered that it was an ideal method for tension relief. Jon Doogan shared how this tension relief solution could help other people who suffered from similar and related issues.

He provided the following steps in applying pressure at the He Gu point;

Use your right thumb and index finger, and place it on the spot on your left hand in the middle of the base of your left thumb and index finger. Afterward, press down the acupoint for five minutes. Move your thumb in a circular manner while exerting pressure simultaneously. Be sure to be firm; however, do not press so hard that it hurts. Afterward, repeat the whole process on your right hand.

This procedure needed to be repeated several times or as you please for your symptoms to go away.

However, people were thrown off by the difficulty of applying pressure consistently onto the spot between the thumb and index finger to eradicate the pain. It was a tiresome process, and individuals still needed to go about their work.

Consequently, Jon Doogan wanted to find a way that would treat people without much hassle. He then came up with Aculief, the short form of the word "Acupressure Relief," which became a patented solution used to treat millions of headache sufferers seeking a drug-free treatment for their pain relief. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

Benefits Aculief

At a glance, some of the most notable perks of this component include:

Can be worn at any time.

It provides natural Headache, stress, and tension relief

The wearable acupressure device stimulates your Body's Energy.

The item is recommended by many leading Acupuncturists for effective self-treatment.

It helps you take charge of your pain without bothering to visit a doctor.

The gadget has a 60-day money-back guarantee.

No side effects are experienced by its users.

It is fit for everyday activities.

The item can help stimulate the LI4 acupressure point.

It is drug-free; you do not need to supplement it with medication.

The gadget is cost saving as you do not have to spend on expensive medication and hospital visits. It may also be used for years on end.

Unlike acupuncture, the tool is designed to help minimize migraines without having to use needles; therefore, it will please individuals with phobias.

--- Visit the official website here! ---

Acupuncture And Acupressure

Chinese traditional medicine methods, used for thousands of years, have incorporated the use of acupuncture, which involves using sharp-edged, thin needles that are inserted in the body at extremely specific points. The method allows patients to adjust and alter the body's energy flow into healthier patterns and is utilized to treat an extensive array of illnesses.

On the other hand, many people describe acupressure as acupuncture without using needles. The process involves the exertion of manual pressure to specific points on the body known as acupoints to diminish pain without medicine. By pressing the acupoints, this device will help you achieve tension relief and promote blood circulation.

There are various acupoints in our bodies where you can exert pressure as you please, like the hall of impression point lying between your eyebrows, heavenly gate point, shoulder wellpoint, great surge point, and the inner frontier gate point. Applying pressure on the acupoints is a form of traditional Chinese medicine that offers temporary relief for tension relief.

Does Aculief Work?

If you read through most reviews, the device works by exerting pressure to the LI4 acupressure point. The LI4 acupressure point is a strong point on your hand that has been using for thousands of years for natural relief of headaches, tension relief, and promoting the body's natural energy.

Tension relief aculief provides and encourages the flow of your body s natural energy with constant compression by utilizing the body's natural endorphins. Consequently, you can maintain the union valley pressure component or massage it though shifting the thumb in small circles. By placing the gadget well between the thumb and index finger, it can start to alleviate pain instantly rather than after hours on a masseuse table. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

How Exactly Aculief Works

Aculief works by exerting pressure to an acupressure point located on your hand between the thumb and forefinger, known as the LI4 pressure point. Acupressure is an ancient Chinese healing practice, utilized for years, that exerts pressure on specific body parts to release energy, known as chi.

The energy is meant to help your body release natural pain combatants known as endorphins. The body's natural hormones trigger a positive feeling in the body, similar to that of morphine. The acupressure principle provides that, if compression is continuously exerted on the HeGu point, between the index finger and thumb, your back pains and all other body pains will exceptionally reduce.

Who Uses Aculief?

The gadget works for every type of demographic population. It can be used by people of all ages who are troubled by headaches, tension, health imbalance, or discomfort. If you read through several reviews, you'll notice that the tension relief product has been accredited as safe for all.

The gadget also works for those undergoing chemotherapy for their cancer treatments and those who suffer from illnesses that bring about intense and immense body pain. Therefore, the tool can supplement various related treatments.

Acupressure Relief is suitable for those who want to seek alternative treatment from prescribed medication.

--- Visit the official website here! ---

Is Aculief Medically Approved?

Doctors and medical institutions give credence to the science of acupressure. In 2011, Johns Hopkins University published their findings, which showed that exerting magnetic acupressure to the LI-4 meridian point palliated the pain in the bone marrow, eyes, jaw, toothaches, and even limbs.

Aside from being an award-winning doctor-approved component, this tension relief gadget works by principles of acupressure to alleviate pain. At the same time, Men's Health also supports the effectiveness of acupressure on the LI-4 pressure point.

Are there other Institutions That Have Recommended This Gadget?

Other institutions that have recommended this product are:

ELLE

The Wall Street Journal

The Hallmark Channel

The Huffington Post

Yahoo

The Doctors

The Grommet

How Fast Does Aculief Work To Achieve Natural Headache And Tension Relief?

The device works fast to relieve a headache in 30 seconds. In some cases, the portable gadget can take close thirty minutes to provide relief, as it varies from one person to another. However, please check with your doctor before putting on your gadget, especially if you are nursing a child or pregnant.

Even so, the product users frequently praise the manufacturer for designing a tension relief product like this because it has remarkably worked towards ultimately reducing their pains. If you read through numerous customer reviews, you'll notice how users have termed the gadget as impressive.

The reviews recommend using the gadget if you continuously suffer from chronic pain and headaches. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

Where Can I Purchase Aculief?

You can purchase the gadget by making your order on www.aculief.com. The first step to take is to search for the tension relief product, read through its technical features, and click on the add to cart button.

The site offers a single device at $24.99 for both shipping and handling. However, the more items you buy, the more you save as you can purchase two items at $34.99 and a six-pack at $90.00. The quantity-based deals offer free shipping.

Steps On How To Purchase The Gadget

If you are striving to get the best out of the gadget and achieve tension relief, you need to start by visiting the official website. Aside from purchasing through the official website, you can use other third-party platforms, but make sure to read through the customer reviews. This will help you determine whether the site has a return policy, that is suitable for one who has purchased the gadget and has not found it helpful.

When on the official site, you should search for the item. Once you find the item, place an order simply by clicking on the add to cart button—afterward, checkout and pay for it. Based on the time of the year, customers can get awesome deals like half prices, discounted prices, and free shipping deals that help you purchase the tension relief product at a lower price. The official site often offers a single device at $24.99 for both shipping and handling.

Once you confirm the order, please wait for an email that confirms your order. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

Money-Back Guarantee

The manufacturers of the item are confident that it will meet its client's well-being and body needs. Nevertheless, when customers make an order and purchase the product from the official website, they get to resort to their credit cards and get a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee. All you need to do is simply read through the guarantee and contact the Aculief customer care team for a full refund through an email.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Time Should I Put Aculief On?

There are many occurrences where you feel an intense headache is about to come soon. Therefore, you take some pain killers to help you ease and get rid of the pain. Similarly, the acupressure gadget can be used when you feel somebody pains are emerging. The tool will effectively help you prevent the pains.

Furthermore, you can wear this tension relief product in your hand while working, cooking food, sitting idle, reading a book, or doing anything.

All you have to do after putting it on is to wait for it to take effect.

What Hand Should I Use Aculief On?

Experts recommend that you should wear the gadget on your non-dominant hand. Therefore, if you are left-handed, put the device in your right hand. The tension relief product is relatively easy to operate; all you need is to set it, then you can forget about it. The device will work instantaneously.

How Long Should I Wear Aculief?

You can wear the gadget from 5 minutes to several hours, depending on your preference.

Does Aculief Have Any Side Effects?

If used by pregnant women, it has side effects, as the tension relief product can induce contractions.

Why Should I Buy Aculief?

If you are continually suffering from migraine attacks that deter you from doing your work, you should use the gadget. Moreover, most reviews state that the small gadget will instantaneously alleviate your pain.

Can I Use Aculief Even If I Do Not Have Tension Or Imbalance?

Yes, you can. They are not limited to health conditions.

Which Colors Can I Purchase?

The tension relief product is available in three colors, which are green, teal, and black.

Where Can I Buy Aculief In The UK?

The best place to purchase this gadget is on the official website here!

How Many Variants Does Aculief Come In?

The items have a universal design that fits all hand sizes, as it fits both big and small hands.

Is Aculief Durable?

The gadget is made of firm, durable materials that have longevity. You do not have to buy the object twice as it lasts for life. Besides, the tool is quite portable as you can easily carry it in your purse, pocket, or carry it in your hand. Aculief is also waterproof; therefore, you do not have to worry about using it while going swimming, to the beach, or camping.

What Is The LI4 Pressure Point Or The He Gu?

Based on the conventional Chinese remedy, the LI4 acupressure point or the He Gu is the large intestine 4. It refers to a point on your hand that can be targeted to palliate headaches, stress, neck pain, tension relief, and more.

The part is the thick part of the muscle between your thumb and index finger. Be careful not to massage this point if you are pregnant as massaging can induce labor.

Does Aculief Work For Migraines?

Aculief is an excellent alternative to your typical go-to methods and techniques in dealing with your migraines.

--- Visit the official website here! ---

Aculief Review – Final Thoughts

Migraines and their related illnesses are a significant health burden that may deter you from a drug-free life as they can circuit a headache. When a migraine circuits a headache, you can feel pain around the head instead of just on one side. Migraine patients often turn to expensive medicine for headache relief, thus alleviate the pain. Patients also resort to the help of other treatments like Botox or Acupressure for migraine relief. At times, the treatments may fail to help or work.

If you have migraine attacks every so often, you may opt to stop relying on medicine and choose Aculief. The product is specifically made to function by applying pressure headaches on the LI-4 pressure point, thus providing migraine relief.

The products utilize an ancient traditional method that has been used for thousands of years and can prevent you from taking medicine for headache and tension relief. Well, to achieve a comfortable and drug-free life, search for the Acupressure Relief, make an order; next, click on the add to cart button and enjoy life and your new gadget.

Nonetheless, make sure to read through the reviews before making your order. If you have any queries, please ask for help from the customer care team via email. Nevertheless, keep in mind that the small gadget is not intended to replace doctor prescribed medications.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or medical condition. Individual results may vary. Not a medical device. Please consult your physician before using this or any other product that is designed to help relieve a symptom or condition. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

Contact Info

The GiddyUp Group LLC

16 N. Oak St.

Ventura, CA 93001

USA

Homepage: https://getaculief.io/

Contact: support@giddyup.io

About

Mike Vaughn is a blogger from a bigger enthusiastic team which loves to review products based on personal research. His contact E-Mail is mvaughn-revs@gmail.com. Feel free to contact him every time you like.

Disclosure by content creator

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy.

Any purchase done from this story is done on your own risk. Consult an expert advisor / health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from this link is subject to final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product. The content distribution company on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. Contact the vendor of the product directly.





This news has been published for the above source. Mike Vaughn [ID=16538]

KISS PR PRODUCT REVIEWER COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to the Federal Trade Commission's guidance of the public in conducting its affairs in conformity with legal requirements comprised in 16 C.F.R. § 255 et seq. on the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, this Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is provided by KissPR.com LLC and its affiliated entities (hereinafter referred to collectively as “KISS PR”). This disclosure applies to content displayed on all mobile, desktop, and other online versions of KISS PR’s websites and to those of KISS PR’s distribution partners (hereinafter referred to collectively as “the Websites”) and is provided for the purpose of disclosing the nature of the connection between KISS PR and product reviewers, advertisers, sponsors, endorsers, and other third-parties whose advertisements, sponsorships, endorsements, testimonials, opinions, or other product-related or service-related statements or reviews may appear on the Websites (hereinafter referred to as an "Product Reviewer").

This Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is intended to disclose to you that in consideration of payment of monetary and other compensation from a Product Reviewer, as described below, KISS PR sells various advertising, sponsorships, and marketing campaigns that are featured on one or more of the Websites.

There is a financial connection related to some of the products or services mentioned, reviewed, or recommended on the Websites between KISS PR and the Product Reviewer that owns, markets, or sells such product or service. If you decide to purchase a product or service featured on one or more of the Websites, KISS PR will not receive compensation related to that purchase from a Product Reviewer but may receive a one-time fee from the Product Reviewer for posting or distributing the product review on or via the Websites.

Further, KISS PR may post or otherwise promote on the Websites content, including editorial content, which may feature third-party products and services (a "Reviewed Product"). This content may contain weblinks to third-party owned or operated web sites where you can purchase Reviewed Product (“Product Link”). If you click on a Product Link and then purchase a Reviewed Product on the linked web site, KISS PR will not receive compensation from the third-party offering the Reviewed Product (the “Vendor”).

Weblinks on the Websites featuring a Reviewed Product may be added to posts or articles that are not identified on the Websites as comprising or containing paid or sponsored content. In such case, a disclosure statement about the Reviewed Product and the compensation that KISS PR might receive in connection with its purchase by you will be included in such posts or articles. Further, third-party advertisements may be posted on the Websites. Each time you click on such an advertisement, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party advertiser, even if you do not purchase any product or service from that third-party.

KISS PR will, subject to the disclaimer of liability set forth below, endeavor to ensure that product or service endorsements appearing in the Websites or in posts or articles distributed via the Websites reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experiences of the Product Reviewer as they relate to such product or service. If you have any complaint, concern, or question relating to the content of any such post or article, including alleged infringement of any intellectual property rights, you should address your complaint, concern, or question directly to the Product Reviewer or the Vendor.

NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES ; NON-RELIANCE . EXCEPT FOR ANY EXPRESS REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, NEITHER KISS PR NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EITHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, WHETHER ARISING BY LAW, COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, USAGE, TRADE, OR OTHERWISE, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED, AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE NOT RELIED UPON ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY MADE BY KISS PR OR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF, EXCEPT AS SPECIFICALLY PROVIDED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY . IN NO EVENT SHALL KISS PR BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OF OR THE ACCURACY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY ADVERTISEMENT, SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, TESTIMONIAL, OPINION, OR OTHER PRODUCT-RELATED OR SERVICE-RELATED STATEMENT OR REVIEW APPEARING IN THE WEBSITES OR IN ANY POST OR ARTICLE DISTRIBUTED VIA THE WEBSITES.

© 2021 KissPR.com LLC



Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com







Attachment