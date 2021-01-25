New York, Jan. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studies have shown that the struggle to find sleep is a major problem for many, especially the elderly. There are many reasons you're finding it hard to go to fall asleep immediately you go to bed or even constantly waking up after you manage to find sleep. Some of the top reasons include; stress, coffee before going to bed, or other underlying health problems. The Dodow sleep and breathing aid device could be the solution you have been searching for.

Dodow is a handy device that is part of the emerging sleep technology designed to improve sleep for all sleepers. What this device does is regulate breaths per minute and the nervous system. In most cases, when you are struggling with sleep, you will feel your heart rate incredibly high, and your breathing will be faster than normal. That is happening because you do not know how to slow your breathing, which is important to use if you have trouble falling asleep.

If you see most news content and full Dodow customer reviews on the official website, you will realize how many people have found this product efficient in helping them fall asleep quickly and without stress. Here is an extensive overview of all you need to know about Dodow sleep and breathing aid.

What Is Dodow?

The Dodow is a light metronome device designed to help sleepers dealing with insomnia at night or other stress problems causing sleeping disorders. Its design is similar to that of a hockey puck, and you should place it next to the bed, tap the top, and within 20-minute, you will be snoring. It has a feature that allows you to set the time you want it to turn off; however, you can manually turn it off with a single touch.

Once you tap the top, it emits pulsating blue light to the ceiling that later grows into a halo shape before moving back to the dot. Following this rhythm, the user is set to inhale when the blue light expands and exhales as the light retracts. Breathing and the movement of light slow down the breathing state from an average of 11 breaths to six breaths per minute. Such a pattern will see the user inhale 40 percent of the time and exhale in the remaining 60 percent, good enough for sleep.

The minds behind this sleeping device are three individuals who had insomnia at night and found a huge relief in meditation and breathing exercise. Following their discovery, they sought to develop a simple device that utilizes a natural method to help users fall asleep quickly. On their official website, Dodow states that users might take a few nights to get accustomed to this device, but get used to it, and the trouble falling asleep will be a thing of the past.

Three of the biggest goals of Dodow sleep and breathing aid are to regulate breaths per minute, nervous system, and relaxation. The device can be beneficial to the following groups of people:

Those that wake up in the middle of the night

If stress prevents you from sleeping

If you have a racing mind when it's time for bed

People who struggle with sleep because of worrying thoughts

Those with chronic night insomnia

Expectant women with sleeping problems

Those that sleep in a noisy environment

How Does Dodow Work?

Before spending your money on this gadget, you may likely want to know the science behind it. Contrary to what people think, setting and using the Dodow sleep and breathing aid is simple and straightforward; furthermore, it does not require much space to set up. Once touch-sensitive surface for three seconds, it emits blue light that projects directly to the ceiling, and as you lay in bed, you will stare up at the light, which will slowly expand and become bigger before contracting down to a smaller point.

While watching the light, you will need to focus on your breathing state as you watch the light. The general idea behind Dodow is that you will slow your breathing state, and the light is meant to bring back your body to its natural rhythm. That way, your breaths per minute reduce and, in turn, slow down your heart rate. The device comes with two different settings that can be used to determine how long you can focus on each session. You can tap the top and choose between 8-minute and 20-minute; the Dodow sleep and breathing aid device will automatically turn off at the end of every session.

Who Is Dodow Fit For?

If you are the kind of person that falls asleep immediately you switch off the light, Dodow might not be suitable for you. The fact that you are reading this Dodow review means you have a problem falling asleep and looking for a permanent solution to your problem. The creators of the Dodow sleep and breathing aid device say that the product helps people struggling with chronic night insomnia.

Studies have found that a person with chronic sleep-onset insomnia has experienced the symptoms associated with this condition for a minimum of six months. For some people, the condition can keep them awake for days and others a few hours every night. Regardless of the cause of night insomnia, the Dodow device works well to stabilize your state of mind and help in falling asleep as soon as you go to bed. You should also realize that lack of sleep affects the nervous system since you can keep turning. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

Setting Up Dodow To Work

Setting up the Dodow metronome is simple and does not require any expertise; once you unpack it, insert the battery, and you are ready to set up this device. If you prefer the 8-minute session, tap once and twice for the 20-minute session. From there, all you have to do is focus on the light and match your breathing rate to it.

If you would like to manually turn off the Dodow sleep and breathing aid you ready to sleep, place your finger on the device for three seconds; otherwise, it will automatically turn off once the circle completes. If you feel the light is not as bright enough, you can switch between the three brightness levels, and once the levels convince you of light,touch-sensitive surface for three seconds to turn it off and save the changes.

If you read through press release content, you'll realize that it will take you months to think about changing the batteries considering the product uses considerably little power. They are also small enough to carry around. With it, you can be sure of not more than 20 minutes in bed before sleeping.

Dodow Blue-Light Elimination Techniques

Well, staring at pulsing light while breathing to the rhythm might sound like an odd ritual before you go ahead and give it a try. Dodow metronome light is gentle as the manufacturer made sure it is less than one lux, and so you don't have to worry about it being too harsh to the eyes. At first, you might find it hard adapting to the required breathing pattern as dictated by the light; however, with time, you will get used to it, and you will find that it is much easier than you thought.

When you are getting started, you might want to tap for the 20-minute cycle before moving to the 8-minute circle. After a few days of using the Dodow sleep and breathing aid, you will find it easier to sync with the rhythm and get to fall asleep quickly for the end of a session. Once you adapt to this product, you will realize an immense improvement in your sleep, and you will notice a faster ability to fall asleep as soon as you go to bed.

In addition to using this sleep aid gadget, its creators suggest that you stop concentrating on falling asleep; doing that may not relax your body. Instead of trying to force sleep, try and shift your focus to the technique, and you will be surprised how fast you will fall asleep within minutes. At the start, it might not work as you expected, but with time, you will see falling asleep as a simple thing.

Where Can You Use Dodow To Fall Asleep?

Apart from the natural causes of sleep-onset insomnia, falling asleep in a new environment can be difficult; it could be a new country or city where noise is the norm. The best thing about the Dodow metronome is that it is small enough to carry around and so you can use it to help you fall asleep with ease at a new place.

Its compact size makes it perfect for anyone who is about to travel to a new place. You must also realize that time varies from one place to another across the world; you might struggle to adapt to a place with a huge time difference with your country. In such situations, the Dodow sleep and breathing aid can provide a short-term solution as you try to adapt to the new environment.

The Dodow gadget works well in places that are not connected to electricity as it draws its power from AAA batteries, so the next time you go hiking with your friends, don't forget to toss it into your bag. As long as you have a surface to project the light, you can use Dodow to relax the body and help you get to fall asleep quickly and without stress. Enough sleep restores the balance of your nervous system. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

What Is Included In The Dodow Box?

If you are planning to order the Dodow sleep aid, here are things you should expect in a Dodox box:

One Dodow

Three AAA batteries, which are expected to last 100 nights if used normally

An instruction manual illustrating how to use Dodow sleep and breathing aid

When inserting the batteries, you will need to have a flat blade screwdriver to open the Dodow device's back. To further understand this product, here are the technical specification carried by a Dodow.

Dimension - 4.5″ x 4.5″ x 2″

Weight - 7 ounces (without batteries)

Power Source - Battery operated.

Battery type - 3 AAA

Power consumption - Hundreds of nights

Luminosity - Less than one lux

Benefits Of Using Dodow In Falling Asleep

Aside from press release content, studies have shown that 30% of American citizens admit that they do not get sleep even after using over the counter sleeping pills. In addition to that, using prescriptive drugs can develop addiction or dependence, and you can never find sleep without using them. To avoid a situation where you have to take supplements that could affect your health in the long run, Dodow sleep aid developers came to sort a solution from this technology gadget. It can be used by anyone and has zero side effects. Here are some reasons you should try the Dodow metronome to relax the body and help you fall asleep within a 20-minute cycle.

Ease Of Use

Besides health practitioners, studies have shown that six to nine hours of sleep is ideal for a healthy mature person. However, other underlying factors like age and general health could determine the amount of sleep a person needs. Dodow sleep aid is one gadget that could assure you quality sleep without dealing with complicated cords or buttons. Dodow does not require any expertise to set up a session before going to bed. Full Dodow customer reviews and news content point out that the sleep device does not require much space; you are good to go with one or two touches.

It Comes With Different Choices Of Sessions

Not all users fall asleep simultaneously; you might have a partner that falls asleep almost as soon as you go to bed; Dodow gives you a chance to pick a session that you see works best for you. If you are the kind of sleeper who falls asleep faster but still has some struggles, an eight-hour session is most suitable for you. However, if you are struggling with chronic insomnia, a 20 minutes session is a great option for you. If the first session does not work, you can use as many sessions until you fall asleep within a few minutes.

No Sleep Disruptions

If you are struggling with sleep, you must have heard or read through news content that one way of falling asleep faster is relaxing the body and reducing stress levels by switching off any gadget that emits blue light in the room. Dodow emits blue light; you must be wondering how it can help you sleep. Here is what happens; this device's blue light is not as harsh as other gadgets. You can be sure that Dodow will not disrupt your sleep; on the contrary, it may assist users to fall asleep quickly.

Convenient Design

Dodow sleep aid has a convenient design, which is just 45 inches wide and two inches tall. Even if you love keeping your staff around the bed, you will not miss a perfect spot that can fit this device. With just one tap on the touch-sensitive surface, you will have started the blue light that shines out, and within 20 minutes, you will probably have fallen asleep. The Dodow weighs slightly more than seven ounces with the battery, which makes it perfect for travelers.

Solid Construction

Despite its small size, Dodow boasts as being reliable and durable. If you see different news content and full customer reviews, many customers share their thoughts on how this product incredibly efficient and sustainable. Furthermore, the manufacturer has made the device to troubleshoot within seconds and know what the issue could be. Most full reviews suggest that you remove the batteries and put them back a few seconds in such a situation. Many customers also appreciate the solid construction of the Dodow; the device works well and will not easily break even when it accidentally hits the ground.

No Cords

Unlike other related sleep aids, Dodow does not require any outlet for it to work. As you may have discovered, most bedrooms have a limited number of outlets, so you would not want a device that will require you to sacrifice some of your electronics—Dodow comes with AAA batteries that are replaceable as soon as they run down. When you decide to purchase this product, you can include extra batteries in your order to ensure you don't miss the services of this device when the batteries run down.

Multiple Nights

Many users have said that a set of batteries can sustain Dodow for up to 100 nights of good sleep. Whether you are a heavy or a light user, you can expect to use Dodow for months before changing the batteries. Some users, in customer reviews and press release content, share their negative thoughts about the sleep aid not having a feature light warning you about the battery life. The solution to this problem is keeping your eyes on the blue lights on the ceiling when they begin dimming; it is a warning sign that the batteries are almost dead.

It Can Be Used For All Ages

If you thought Dodow could only work for adults, you are wrong. As indicated on the official website, the manufacturer has recommended Dodow sleep aid for anyone within the ages of 6 and above with sleep-related problems. As you advance in age, falling asleep becomes difficult because of hormonal imbalance in the body or other underlying health conditions; for this reason, older people can utilize Dodow. It may bed a good thing to supervise the younger kids before getting used to this sleeping aid.

Quality Sleep

The main purpose of sleep is that it helps the body and mind relax after a long day. Dodow helps users fall asleep by enabling their brains to "relax" as soon as they go to bed. You can use it in your bedroom or carry it wherever you go since its design is compact enough to fit even the smallest space. As the blue light shines into the ceiling, the lights contract into a thin spot and expand into larger circles. As that happens, you are forced to spend more time exhaling, and your heart rate slows down to help you reach a perfect state of sleep.

Dodow Sleep Aid Price

The amount you will pay for the Dodow depends on where you decide to purchase Dodow sleep aid. Dodow is currently priced at $59 per piece, and the company offers a discount customer who purchases more than two of these products at a go. Two Dowdow products cost $98, which is almost 16% lower than the price of purchasing them individually. Three Dodow products go for $117, which translates to 33% less than the cost of buying one of these devices.

You can get this product at various online stores, however, we recommend that you purchase it at Amazon; you will get Dodow at just $60, which is one of the least pricey stores compared to other related retailers. The advantage of buying Dodow sleep aid from this platform is that you will be sure of an original Dodow as well as free delivery for prime members. If you purchase this product from other related online retailers, you will not receive the free shipping fee, and so you are likely to pay an addition of up to $10 for the device.

Amazon has a money-back guarantee for buyers who are not impressed with this product's functionality. If by chance, you think Dodow sleep aid does not give the best results as put on this review, you have a chance to return it and get your full refund. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

Dodow Review - Final thoughts

Even though Dodow is still fairly new in the market, it has received a fair share of fans who love everything about this gadget, including how fast it works to get them to fall asleep and how it helps them change their sleep patterns without stress. We would recommend Dodow to anyone who feels lethargic or dodgy because of lack of sleep and people struggling with insomnia.

Despite its small size, placing the gadget next to your bed can surely change your perception of bedtime. All those endless minutes and long hours you spent starring at the ceiling and trying hard to find sleep may be a thing of the past. Dodow will give you something to focus your mind on and helps you to control your breathing rate. What more do you want than a gadget that gets you to sleep like a child. Even though other similar products promise to give the best results like Dodow, we can comfortably say none of them compares to this powerful sleeping aid.

