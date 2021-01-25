Fort Plain, United States, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fort Plain, NY-based McWel Media announces the launch of its digital marketing and online reputation service for real estate agents and brokers. This offering aims to help them garner wider exposure online so they can generate more leads and increase sales.

More information about McWel Media is available via https://mcwelmedia.clientcabin.com

This offering allows real estate professionals to take advantage of the booming real estate industry. McWel Media notes that the current pandemic has prompted this trend, as people look for bigger homes that are more conducive to working and studying at home.

Given health and safety concerns, however, the marketing agency notes that most people today begin their home purchase process online, underscoring the need for effective digital marketing. In fact, studies show that 90% of would-be buyers look at listings online first before ever contacting an agent.

McWel Media uses an integrated approach with the goal of boosting an agent or broker’s authority online. The firm focuses on helping them become thought leaders or celebrity real estate professionals, who prospective buyers view as more trustworthy and thus prefer to transact with.

The company uses market positioning to ensure that a client becomes the top result in Google search results. Statistics show that top results in Google queries get up to 90% of all web traffic, making market positioning an effective lead generation tactic.

McWel Media also creates hyper-local ad campaigns that target potential buyers in a given market, leading to a higher return on marketing spend. Online placements are further complemented by coverage in trusted local and national media outlets.

The firm offers end-to-end servicing to all clients as it has an in-house team of writers, developers, and advertising professionals. By allowing McWel Media to handle marketing tasks, agents and brokers can focus more on their core tasks, such as closing deals.

McWel Media is a leading player in the real estate marketing landscape, and specializes in developing strategic and effective campaigns. It has helped agents double their annual revenue by bolstering their online visibility and reputation.

Further information about McWel Media and its principal Eric Salisbury who is also a licensed agent can be found through https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-salisbury-28895b1a

Contact Info:

Name: Eric Salisbury

Email: Send Email

Organization: McWel Media

Address: 155 E Elwood Rd, Fort Plain, NY 13339, United States

Phone: +1-518-993-5871

Website: https://mcwel-media.business.site

Name: Eric Salisbury Organization: McWel Media Address: 155 E Elwood Rd, Fort Plain, NY 13339, United States Phone: +1-518-993-5871