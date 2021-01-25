Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For almost a decade now, Brad Ahn’s Ahn Fire Digital has been an outlet for news, rumors, and videos surrounding all things NFL and NBA. What started in late 2011 as a blog called Heat Nation that focused on providing information about the NBA’s Miami Heat has been scaled into one of the fastest growing sports publications in the business.



The reason for that success can be traced back to Brad Ahn, CEO and founder of Ahn Fire Digital. With consistent hard work and curating a strong team of experts, Brad has grown his brand into a huge success. A big part of it was from the expansion in 2019 when he decided to create an NBA and NFL publication covering every team in the league.

Each month, Ahn Fire Digital receives over 50 million impressions across all of its platforms. This number is spread across its multiple brands, including Heat Nation, Cavaliers Nation, Lakers Daily, Dolphin Nation, and its NBA/NFL publication.

Providing a Multitude of Publications

In 2011, Brad’s business was just an online blog dedicated to providing updates on the basketball team Miami Heat. After the success of Heat Nation, Brad used the formula to create some more team-based publications, which includes Dolphin Nation, Cavaliers Nation, and Lakers Daily.

It wasn’t until October of 2019 when Brad finally incorporated his business and began covering all 30 NBA teams and all 32 NFL teams through Ahn Fire Digital, another choice that increased the brand’s following. Along with the company’s high quantity of content, its quality standards are some of the highest.

Ahn Fire Digital wants nothing more than to provide exclusive, original, and high-quality content. And to do so, it employs several individuals who have been doing their parts to make sure readers are satisfied.

The Benefits That Come From Having a Team of Professionals

Over the years, Ahn Fire Digital has curated a team of 11 core employees. Though each person is essential to the function of the company, there are a few big names to take note of when talking about Ahn Fire Digital.

Together, everyone works tirelessly to make sure Ahn Fire Digital’s audience is getting top-tier service and content daily.

