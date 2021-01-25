Kogarah, Australia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Japanese Auto Imports, a used auto dealer specialising in Japanese brands, has launched the sale of 2005 Mitsubishi Delica 4×4 long wheel base campervans fitted out with custom features for convenience in weekend getaways and long travels. Japanese Auto Imports serves Sutherland, Kogarah, South Sydney, and other NSW communities.

More information can be found at https://japaneseauto.com.au/campervans

The Mitsubishi Delica 4×4 campervans launched for sale by Japanese Auto Imports feature custom fitouts that make the vehicles convenient to use whether for driving around on weekdays or as getaway campervans on weekends.

What makes these Long Wheel Base Delica 4WD fitouts unique is the possibility to have 4 seated passengers (during weekdays) or seats can slide away and the bed panels could slide out to create a two-sleeper bed (for your weekend getaways)

A typical converted 4×4 Delica has a permanent two sleeper bed at the back, so it can only accommodate two passengers and two sleepers at any given time. In comparison, the sliding panel feature of Japanese Auto Imports’ Delica campervan fitouts makes these vehicles highly versatile.

The fitout also allows the addition of a table with a removable metal stand so users can comfortably do computer work and other activities while on the go.

Other added features include a Dometic drawer refrigerator, a 220v microwave and cabinet, a solar panel flexible up to 250w rated, a permanent multi-burner gas stove, and a sink with fresh and grey permanent water tanks. The vans also come with 12v/USB outlet, 120v and 230v outlets and inlets, and more.

The beds/benches are made of 12 mm birch and are securely hinged to the campervan floor. Storage cabinets are also added under the benches.

Japanese Auto Imports is the largest importer of Delica vans in Australia, and is equipped with CNC equipment to do any fitouts. Brand new Mitsubishi Delica is not available in Australia. The model can only be purchased used from recognized importers like Japanese Auto Imports.

The Delica is a popular model for conversion into campervans or even into motorhomes. With roomy interiors, it offers plenty of options for fitouts, yet it is compact enough for easy handling. It also features a sunroof that can easily be operated from the inside and outfitted with a solar panel to provide energy needs while outdoors.

Japanese Auto Imports’ computer numerical control or CNC equipment allows them to build all types of fitouts with precision and speed. The advanced technology behind CNC equipment guarantees quality milling work with a modern, streamlined look.

The auto dealer’s converted Mitsubishi Delica 4×4 features automatic transmission and runs on unleaded fuel. The 4WD system makes it ideal for offroading and driving in rugged and muddy terrains.

In addition to the 2005 Delica, Japanese Auto Imports also offers other converted campervans, such as the 2004 Mitsubishi Delica HR, 2006 Delica HR Chamonix, 2016 Renault Master, and others.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting the website mentioned above.

Contact Info:

Name: Andrei Semenovskyi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Japanese Auto Imports Pty Ltd

Address: 16 Production Avenue, Kogarah, NSW 2217, Australia

Phone: +61-477-070-034

Website: http://japaneseauto.com.au/campervans





Name: Andrei Semenovskyi Organization: Japanese Auto Imports Pty Ltd Address: 16 Production Avenue, Kogarah, NSW 2217, Australia Phone: +61-477-070-034