Today, the Board of Directors of SP Group A/S (SP Group) has resolved to increase the share buy-back programme authorised at the annual general meeting held on 29 April 2019.

The share buy-back programme was announced in Company Announcement no. 37/2020 of 15 September 2020.

SP Group holds 303,572 number of treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each corresponding to

2.43 % of SP Group’s share capital as of 22 January 2020.

The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to hedge the existing warrant programmes.

The share buy-back programme runs from 15 September 2020 until 10 April 2021. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 as regards Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

SP Group has entered into a contract with Jyske Bank A/S (Jyske Bank), in which Jyske Bank acts as financial advisor and as Lead Manager of the programme. Jyske Bank handles all purchase transactions independently of and without influence from SP Group.

