Company Announcement

No. 4/2021





Copenhagen, 25 January 2021





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 18 January to 22 January 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,288,034 223,181,642 19 January 2021 22,000 112.56 2,476,278 19 January 2021 22,000 112.49 2,474,853 20 January 2021 21,130 112.74 2,382,131 21 January 2021 25,720 113.59 2,921,627 22 January 2021 13,810 113.81 1,571,676 Accumulated under the program 2,392,694 235,008,207

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 18 January – 22 January 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,669,202 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.67% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

