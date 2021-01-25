ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 20 - 25 JANUARY 2021

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement 

654,000		 

111.40		 

72,858,618
18/1/202110,000121.491,214,900
19/1/202110,000120.501,205,000
20/1/202111,000120.851,329,350
21/1/202112,000122.511,470,120
22/1/202112,000121.871,462,440
Accumulated709,000112.1979,540,428

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 709,000 at a total amount of DKK 79,540,428.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,068,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.54%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,631,533.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

