India Cosmetics Market was valued USD 13191.23 Million in FY2020 and is forecast to grow at double digit CAGR of 16.39% through FY2026 to reach USD 28985.33 Million by FY2026.



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing disposable income leading to increasing purchasing power of the people. Emergence of online retail and increasing inclination of youth towards skin care and other grooming products is another key factor which is expected to drive the cosmetics market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising consumer awareness and preference to buy advanced skin care products which not only make them look beautiful but also enhance their skin type is also leading to huge demand for cosmetics products.



Increasing demand for herbal cosmetic products among Indian consumers is also creating a wide growth opportunity for manufacturers. Rising awareness towards body aesthetics, especially among women is making India one of the largest consumers of cosmetic products around the world.



The Indian Cosmetics Market is categorized based on category, distribution channel and competition. Based on category, the market is categorized into body care, hair care, color cosmetics, men's grooming ,fragrances, others. Body care products which include products such as hand cream, body lotion, among others led the market with share of 45.01% in FY2020 and the trend is forecast to continue in the coming years as well.



Some of the leading players operating in the Indian Cosmetics Market are Lotus Herbals Pvt. Limited, L'Oreal India Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame India Private Limited, Emami Ltd., Marico Ltd., Nivea India Pvt. Ltd., Dabur India Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited, and Hindustan Unilever Limited, among others.



Leading companies are working on bring more innovative products which suits the demand of the consumers. Also, they are taking up other growth strategies like merger and acquisitions to increase their market share.



6. India Cosmetics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Category (Body Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Men's Grooming ,Fragrances, Others (Talcum Powder, Face Powder, Hair Removal Creams, etc.))

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (General Stores, Supermarket/Hyper Market, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel, Others (convenience store, departmental store etc.))

6.2.3. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map



7. India Body Care Market Outlook



8. India Hair Care Market Outlook



9. India Color Cosmetics Market Outlook



10. India Fragrances Market Outlook



11. India Men's Grooming Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Development



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

Lotus Herbals Pvt. Limited

L'Oreal India Pvt. Ltd.

Oriflame India Private Limited

Emami Ltd.

Marico Ltd.

Nivea India Pvt. Ltd.

Dabur India Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

