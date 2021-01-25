Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enterprise Data Storage Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The enterprise data storage market is poised to grow by $3.28 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.



This report on the enterprise data storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increased adoption of cloud applications and high adoption of SaaS applications by enterprises.



The enterprise data storage market analysis includes the type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing demand for IoT and big data operations as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise data storage market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the the enterprise data storage market covers the following areas:

Enterprise data storage market sizing

Enterprise data storage market forecast

Enterprise data storage market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise data storage market vendors that include Buffalo EU BV, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., and Western Digital Corp. Also, the enterprise data storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

SAN - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

NAS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

DAS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Buffalo EU BV

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Quantum Corp.

Western Digital Corp.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

