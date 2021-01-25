New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010432/?utm_source=GNW

This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of orthodontics and orthopedics with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment between companies.



Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analyses, prevalence or incidence of dental diseases, and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report includes market projections for 2025 and market shares for key players.



The report segments the market for orthodontics and orthopedics based on devices and geography.



Based on devices, the market is segmented into fixed and removable devices.Fixed devices are further segmented into braces (metal wired braces, ceramic wired braces, lingual braces), other metal braces, maintainers and others fixed appliances (for tongue thrusting or thumb sucking).



The market size includes devices and major brands on sale and serviceable in the market. Based on removable devices, the market is segmented into aligners, headgear, lip and cheek bumpers, palatal expander, retainers and splints.



By geography, the market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.



Report Includes:

- 27 data tables and 15 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for orthodontic and orthopedic devices within the industry

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, South Africa and GCC countries

- Description of gneuromuscular (GNM) orthopedic/orthodontics, advantages and disadvantages of dental surgery and trends of orthodontic and orthopedic market

- Coverage of incidence and epidemiology of dental diseases, currently marketed branded drugs, along with a regulatory and pricing analysis of the orthodontic and orthopedic devices

- Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on global orthodontic and orthopedic market vs. overall global economy

- Assessment of market opportunities for orthodontic and orthopedic medical devices, their market potential, challenges and other macroeconomic factors affecting the overall marketplace

- Market share analysis of the leading industry participants and coverage of major developments such as key M&A deals, agreements, collaborations and partnerships

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading market players, including 3M Co., American Orthodontics, Envista Holdings Corp., Institut Straumann AG and Zimmer Biomet Holdings



Summary:

The global market for orthodontics and orthopedics was valued at approximately $REDACTED billion in 2019.Between this market’s two device segments, the fixed-device segment accounted for the highest share in the global market in 2019.



The fixed-device segment recorded $REDACTED billion in revenue in 2019, and it is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as the use of braces and maintainers in countries and regions such as the U.S. and the rest of North America, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East and most of developed Asia and Africa. Growth can also be attributed to the development of treatment procedures used in orthodontic clinics, a rise in demand for teeth rearrangement and developmental activities by key market players for other alternatives to orthodontic therapy.



The removable-device segment accounted for the second-highest share in the global market for orthodontics and orthopedics.It recorded $REDACTED billion in revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



The major factors supporting market growth of the removable device segment include higher demand and larger acceptance of aligners, retainers and removable space maintainers by physicians and patients and increasing incidence of periodontal disease.The advantage of removable appliances is that the patient can put them on and take them off as needed.



For instance, Invisalign braces (Align Technology Inc.) are a good option for people who do not have severe tooth problems. The Invisalign system consists of computer-fabricated aligners that are relatively transparent and easier to clean than traditional braces.

