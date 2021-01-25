Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hospital foodservice equipment market is poised to grow by $128.26 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.



This report on the hospital foodservice equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the transformation from the assembly line to the made-to-order system and expansions, upgrades, and renovations in hospital.



The hospital foodservice equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing focus on healthier and nutritious food as one of the prime reasons driving the hospital foodservice equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the hospital foodservice equipment market covers the following areas:

Hospital foodservice equipment market sizing

Hospital foodservice equipment market forecast

Hospital foodservice equipment market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hospital foodservice equipment market vendors that include Ali Group Srl, Alto-Shaam Inc., Cambro Manufacturing Co., Duke Manufacturing, FUJIMAK Corp., HOSHIZAKI Corp., ITW Food Equipment Group, The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, and Vanya Industrial Equipment. Also, the hospital foodservice equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The analyst's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Primary cooking equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Refrigeration - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food preparation equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food holding and serving - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ali Group Srl

Alto-Shaam Inc.

Cambro Manufacturing Co.

Duke Manufacturing

FUJIMAK Corp.

HOSHIZAKI Corp.

ITW Food Equipment Group

The Middleby Corp.

The Vollrath Co. LLC

Vanya Industrial Equipment

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l31pqq

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900