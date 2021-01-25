New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UV Stabilizers: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010430/?utm_source=GNW





This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global UV stabilizers market for 2020 through 2025.



In order to calculate the market size, the revenue generated through sales of ultraviolet stabilizers products for end-use industries such as adhesives and sealants, agriculture, automotive coatings, and flooring and decking are considered. The report also presents the competitive landscape and a subsequent detailed profile of the key players operating in the market.



Furthermore, the study also discusses the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.



Report Includes:

- 21 data tables and 10 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for UV stabilizers

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Market share analysis of the UV stabilizers based on type, end-use and region

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

- Coverage of R&D and new product launch activities by key players and safety and environmental requirement guidelines for the UV stabilizer manufacturers

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, and Solvay



Summary:

Where polymers are subjected to various environmental factors such as UV light, humidity and oxygen, light degradation can cause problems such as yellowing, cracking and decreased efficiency.In order to maximize the longevity and service life of plastic materials, manufacturers incorporate UV absorbers and light stabilizers to prevent deterioration caused by UV light, to improve weather tolerance and increase efficiency in different applications.



Benzophenones, benzotriazoles and triazines are the major UV stabilizers used to provide protection against UV radiation in plastics.



The analyst estimates the value of the global UV stabilizers market was just under $REDACTED billion in 2019, and this is forecast to grow to more than $REDACTED billion in 2025.As a result of the global COVID-19 outbreak, many manufacturing operations were reduced in the first five months of 2020.



The supply chain was disrupted, and downstream plants were also shut to comply with trade restrictions imposed by regional governments. After the lifting of the global lockdown, the UV stabilizers market is likely to witness resumed demand in the second half of 2020.



Ultraviolet (UV) stabilizers are used to protect products from long-term UV corrosion effects caused by UV radiation.Various UV stabilizers are used depending on the substrate, the material’s expected working life and its susceptibility to UV degradation.



Due to excessive exposure to sunlight, surfaces tend to exhibit photodegradation changes such as color shift, chalking, splitting, and loss of physical properties. In order to counteract the adverse effects of UV radiation, UV stabilizers are used to fix the deterioration issues caused by exposure to sunlight.



Stabilizers are used to deter UV damage in plastics through the addition of chemicals such as benzotriazoles and benzophenones to guard against UV light.Stabilizers are added during the formation or molding of products.



Plastics and synthetic rubber are treated with UV stabilizers.



UV stabilizers are grouped into three primary types: UV absorbers, hindered amine light stabilizers (HALSs) and sockets.HALS are the most effective UV-induced degradation stabilizers, As they have ahigh degree of effectiveness and longevity due to the cyclic phase in which the HALS are regeneratedrather than ingested during the stabilization process.



HALS prevent the deterioration of polymers, butdo not absorb UV radiation. UV light is further subdivided as UV-A (lower wavelength, peaking at REDACTED nanometers) and UV-B (slightly higher wavelengths peaking at around REDACTED nanometers).



Polymer fabrics, mainly used in synthetic rubbers, coatings, adhesives and fabrics, and textile products, are continuously exposed to sunshine and fluorescent lighting, both of which have harmful effects on product life.In photodegradation, chemical bonds in a polymer are broken down and this leads to cracking, color changes, chalking, and loss of physical properties of the substance.



In order to increase the strength and to prolong the life of materials, it is important to add UV absorbers and light stabilizers to prevent deterioration caused by UV light. UV stabilizers improve performance and provide overall protection for the long and efficient life cycle of the material.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010430/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001