Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Process Instrumentation Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Technology, and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific process instrumentation market was valued at $4,570.61 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $7,012.28 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.



Process instrumentations are utilized in the process industry to control process variables, such as levels, temperature, pressure, and flow, with real-time measurement. The right instrumentation helps the industrial users to run processes effectively, efficiently, economically,and safely. Rising demand for these products in wide industrial verticals with critical process measuring requirements is driving the process instrumentation market. Moreover, these devices provide high durability, ease of installation, and safety measures depending on the applications. This is also contributing to the growth of the process instrumentations market. These highly operating devices are getting developed for the harsh environments, which is supplementing the market growth.



The process instrumentation market is segmented into technology and industry. Based on technology, the market is segmented into flow meter, level, pressure &temperature instrument, and analytical. The flow meter segment accounted for a dominant share of the process instrumentation market in 2019. Flow meters are getting majorly adopted in the oil &gas industry to measure the precise flow of oil, gas, and other liquid substances. In terms of industry, the process instrumentation market is segmented into oil &gas, chemical & petrochemical, energy and power, water and waste water, metal and mining, food and beverage, pulp and paper, and others.The oil and gas industrial segment is a crucial end user of process instrumentations. Process instruments, such as flow meter, level meters, temperature meters, and metering systems, are widely used in the oil & gas industry.Rising penetration of smart and advanced technologies in process instruments among the industries is likely to help the market to grow during the forecast period.



Major players operating in the process instrumentation market include ABB Ltd; Emerson Electric Co; Endress+Hauser Group Services AG; Honeywell International Inc.; KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.



The overall process instrumentation market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the process instrumentation market with regard to all the segments. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the process instrumentation market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Process Instrumentation Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

4.5 Premium Insights

4.5.1 Competitive Benchmarking of companies by Flow in Malaysia

4.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of companies by Level in Malaysia

4.5.3 Competitive Benchmarking of companies for Metering Systems

4.5.4 Total Market Share for Technologies in Custody Transfer Metering System Market in the APAC Region

4.5.5 Multiphase Flow meter Market Analysis for Malaysia & APAC



5. Process Instrumentation Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Focus Toward Energy Conservation and Cost-Saving Solutions

5.1.2 Rising Penetration in Wide Range of Industrial Verticals

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Skilled Manpower and Preference for Low Cost Solutions

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Smart and Advanced Technology

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Demand for Digital and Online Solutions and Services

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Process Instrumentation Market - Asia Pacific Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific: Process Instrumentation Market

6.1.1 Asia Pacific: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.2 Market Positioning- Top Five Players



7. Process Instrumentation Market Analysis - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Process Instrumentation Market, By Technology (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Flow Meter

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Flow Meter: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Coriolis

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Coriolis: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 Ultrasonic

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Ultrasonic: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Variable Area

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Variable Area: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.6 Magnetic

7.3.6.1 Overview

7.3.6.2 Magnetic: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.7 Others

7.3.7.1 Overview

7.3.7.2 Others: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Level

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Level: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Pressure and Temperature Instrument

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Pressure and Temperature Instrument: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Analytical

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Analytical: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Process Instrumentation Market Analysis - By Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Process Instrumentation Market, By Industry (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Oil and Gas

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Oil and Gas: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Chemical and Petrochemical

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Chemical and Petrochemical: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Energy and Power

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Energy and Power: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Water and Waste Water

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Water and Waste Water: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Metal and Mining

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Metal and Mining: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.8 Food and Beverage

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Food and Beverage: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.9 Pulp and Paper

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Pulp and Paper: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.10 Others

8.10.1 Overview

8.10.2 Others: Process Instrumentation Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Asia-Pacific Process Instrumentation Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Australia: Process Instrumentation Market

9.1.1 Australia: Process Instrumentation Market, by Technology

9.1.1.1 Australia: Process Instrumentation Market, by Flow Meter Type

9.1.2 Australia: Process Instrumentation Market, by Industry

9.2 China: Process Instrumentation Market

9.2.1 China: Process Instrumentation Market, by Technology

9.2.1.1 China: Process Instrumentation Market, by Flow Meter Type

9.2.2 China: Process Instrumentation Market, by Industry

9.3 India: Process Instrumentation Market

9.3.1 India: Process Instrumentation Market, by Technology

9.3.1.1 India: Process Instrumentation Market, by Flow Meter Type

9.3.2 India: Process Instrumentation Market, by Industry

9.4 Japan: Process Instrumentation Market

9.4.1 Japan: Process Instrumentation Market, by Technology

9.4.1.1 Japan: Process Instrumentation Market, by Flow Meter Type

9.4.2 Japan: Process Instrumentation Market, by Industry

9.5 South Korea: Process Instrumentation Market

9.5.1 South Korea: Process Instrumentation Market, by Technology

9.5.1.1 South Korea: Process Instrumentation Market, by Flow Meter Type

9.5.2 South Korea: Process Instrumentation Market, by Industry

9.6 Malaysia: Process Instrumentation Market

9.6.1 Malaysia: Process Instrumentation Market, by Technology

9.6.1.1 Malaysia: Process Instrumentation Market, by Flow Meter Type

9.6.2 Malaysia: Process Instrumentation Market, by Industry

9.7 Indonesia: Process Instrumentation Market

9.7.1 Indonesia: Process Instrumentation Market, by Technology

9.7.1.1 Indonesia: Process Instrumentation Market, by Flow Meter Type

9.7.2 Indonesia: Process Instrumentation Market, by Industry

9.8 Thailand: Process Instrumentation Market

9.8.1 Thailand: Process Instrumentation Market, by Technology

9.8.1.1 Thailand: Process Instrumentation Market, by Flow Meter Type

9.8.2 Thailand: Process Instrumentation Market, by Industry

9.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific: Process Instrumentation Market

9.9.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific: Process Instrumentation Market, by Technology

9.9.1.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific: Process Instrumentation Market, by Flow Meter Type

9.9.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific: Process Instrumentation Market, by Industry



10. Process Instrumentation Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Asia Pacific



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 ABB Ltd.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Emerson Electric Co.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Honeywell International Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Schneider Electric

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Siemens AG

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9ulgf

